NFL

Ravens CB Marcus Peters reveals when he believes he'll return from injury

By Kevin Oestreicher
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
The Baltimore Ravens had to deal with a massive amount of injuries over the course of the 2021 season. They needed to rely on many different new contributors from both outside and inside the organization in order to win games throughout the year, but finished at 8-9 and missed the playoffs after ending the season on a six-game losing streak.

One of the players who Baltimore missed in a big way was cornerback Marcus Peters, who suffered a torn ACL just days before the Ravens’ Week 1 matchup with the Las Vegas Raiders. When talking with Sway Calloway of “Sway’s Universe”, Peters revealed when he believes he’ll return from his injury.

With that timeline, Peters should be able to participate in the majority of offseason training for the Ravens. He’s been rehabbing his injury and working hard to get back as many anticipate his return to the field. He is a big part of what Baltimore does on defense, as he adds an extra element to the secondary whenever he suits up.

