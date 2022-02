After a 14-day layoff since the All-Star break, the New York Rangers have claimed three out of four points possible so far. Today, they head into Ottawa to take on the Senators in this favorable matchup. The Senators are no strangers to being underdogs as they’ve moved up to 5-4-1 in their last ten matchups, but still very behind in the playoff race. It’s time to continue our NHL odds series with a Rangers-Senators prediction and pick.

