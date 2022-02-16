ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
FIFA

How to get the Luiz Felipe FIFA 22 Player Moments card?

By Sudip Kumar Sahoo
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePlayer items are the most desired items in FIFA as they improve both the player roster and also the collection. Here is how to get the Luiz Felipe FIFA 22 Player Moments card by finishing some simple tasks. FIFA 22 Squad Building Challenges are the core events in the...

Highlights! Hill Collapses Walker With Insane KO

Jamahal Hill made a huge statement in his main event bid earlier tonight (Sat., Feb. 19, 2022) at UFC Vegas 48 live on ESPN+ from inside UFC APEX in Las Vegas, Nevada, when “Sweet Dreams” absolutely obliterated light heavyweight contender Johnny Walker with a brutal first-round knockout (punches).
UFC
Brock Lesnar Reportedly Went Off-Script At WWE Elimination Chamber

Yesterday’s WWE Elimination Chamber event in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia featured competitive matchups while showcasing the company’s biggest stars. In the main event of the show, Brock Lesnar managed to decimate the other 5 men locked in the Elimination Chamber with him, ultimately becoming a 7-time WWE Champion. But...
WWE
Richard Kilty says he will never forgive CJ Ujah after losing Olympic medal

Richard Kilty does not believe he will ever forgive “reckless” CJ Ujah for the failed drugs test which will see him lose his Olympic silver medal.It was announced on Friday that Great Britain were being stripped of the 4x100m relay silver won at last summer’s Tokyo Games after Ujah was found to have committed an anti-doping rule violation by the Court of Arbitration for Sport.Ujah, who tested positive for the prohibited substances ostarine and S-23, said in a statement he had “unknowingly consumed a contaminated supplement” and apologised to his “team-mates, their families and support teams”.Kilty revealed Ujah had spoken...
SPORTS
Look: Wild Knockout At UFC Vegas 48 Is Going Viral

David Onama has delivered a violent knockout of Gabriel Benitez at UFC Vegas 48. Onama started teeing off on Benitez before the latter couldn’t get up anymore. This all came in the first round as well as the fight didn’t even last a full minute. Onama started out...
UFC
Golf World Reacts To Bryson DeChambeau’s PGA Tour Decision

It looks like the Saudi “Super League” is going to have a tough time getting top players to play on its new tour. After weeks of speculation that he could be leaving the PGA Tour to join the new Super League, Bryson DeChambeau has made his decision. DeChambeau,...
GOLF
Backstage News On What Happened With The Usos and The Viking Raiders

The Viking Raiders vs. SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Usos was scheduled for WWE Elimination Chamber event in Saudi Arabia, but the match never happened. The Viking Raiders came to the ring for the match, the final match before the main event, but they were immediately attacked by The Usos. The Usos destroyed the #1 contenders at ringside, and slammed Ivar on top of Erik before walking off.
WWE
Premier League: 10 talking points from the weekend’s action

There is a blueprint for how to beat Pep Guardiola’s ball-hoggers and it is publicly available: Crystal Palace employed it in October’s 2-0 win at the Etihad Stadium and Tottenham did the same on Saturday: adopt a low block, stay patient while possession is maintained by the blue shirts and when the moment arrives, pounce by racing in behind the sluggish centre-backs. For Palace, Wilfried Zaha’s pace terrorised City; for Spurs it was Harry Kane and Son Heung-min . Why don’t more teams try this? Perhaps because executing lightning counter-attacks in the one or two opportunities allowed by City’s supreme passing machine is tough. But in an era of attack coaches, forensic video analysis, speedy forwards and training-ground drills there should be no excuse for more teams not attempting to exploit the glaring vulnerability. It may not always work, but this is currently the only realistic way to dismantle the league’s dominant side. Jamie Jackson.
PREMIER LEAGUE
There Goes The Gold: Title Change Takes Place On WWE SmackDown

History has been made! Titles are one of the easiest concepts to understand in all of wrestling. You have one wrestler holding a championship and someone else wants it. That sets up a title match where one person emerges with the championship and you go in whatever direction you want to head. It is something that has worked for the better part of ever and that was the case again this week.
WWE
Sports World Reacts To Lia Thomas’ Championship Performance

Transgender swimmer Lia Thomas had a pretty dominant performance at the Ivy League Championships this week. Thomas, who swims for the Penn women’s team, previously swam for the men’s team. She’s become a dominant force in the pool this year. The Penn swimmer broke multiple pool records...
SOCIETY

