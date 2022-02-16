ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

Gears of Eden Springs to Life on Kickstarter

By James Cunningham on February 15, 2022
hardcoregamer.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSomewhere out in space, on an asteroid tumbling through its orbit around a distant star, a small rover-style robot woke up. The amazing thing about the situation is that, prior to this, there was no consciousness to awake. The rover was a rover doing rover-ish things, exactly as programmed, every bit...

hardcoregamer.com

Comments / 0

Related
Digital Trends

Astronaut captures magical shot of the moon and Earth

Astronaut Mark Vande Hei has shared a sublime shot (above) of the moon and Earth captured from the International Space Station. “Shockingly bright as I opened our shades, the moon lingered, strutting by,” Vande Hei wrote in a tweet alongside the photo. “Lots of time to find good camera settings! Soon we’ll be exploring our neighbor again.”
ASTRONOMY
scitechdaily.com

A Jupiter-Like Rogue Planet Wanders Alone in the Dark of Space

This artist’s conception illustrates a Jupiter-like planet alone in the dark of space, floating freely without a parent star. Exoplanet hunters have found thousands of planets, most orbiting close to their host stars, but relatively few alien worlds have been detected that float freely through the galaxy as so-called rogue planets, not bound to any star. Many astronomers believe that these planets are more common than we know, but that our planet-finding techniques haven’t been up to the task of locating them.
ASTRONOMY
ComicBook

Astro Knights Hits Kickstarter and Smashes Through Goal

Indie Boards & Cards has launched its latest Kickstarter campaign for its new deck-building game Astro Knights, and it has smashed through its funding goal. Astro Knights had a goal of $20,000 but has since amassed $63,333 at last count, and with 16 days to go, you can expect more to come in. Astro Knights is a 1 to 4 player cooperative game that puts players in the role of Astro Knights, heroes that defend the universe from massive threats, of which there are several to battle against in the core box. The game is a deck-builder, but it shakes up that mechanic by never requiring you to shuffle your heroes' decks. Trust me, this is awesome in execution, and I'll have full impressions up soon. In the meantime, you can check out the full campaign on Kickstarter right here.
VIDEO GAMES
BGR.com

NASA may have discovered evidence of ancient life on Mars

NASA’s Curiosity Rover continues to send back new information about the Red Planet on a frequent basis. The latest discovery brings news of an interesting carbon signature that we didn’t expect to see on Mars. Following analyzations of rock samples returned by the rover, NASA announced that several of the samples are rich in a carbon type that we see on Earth, too. The signature, NASA claims, is most often associated with biological processes, which could give more credence to the possibility of life on Mars.
ASTRONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gears#Robot#Rover#Spacegoogle
NBC News

What the lack of tights for Black figure skaters says about the sport

Louisa Warwin’s discovery of figure skating at age 6 propelled her to an accomplished career. She has participated in competitions around the globe and has received numerous accolades, including a medal at the 2020 Reykjavik International Games. But in the midst of her success, the 28-year-old, who is also a violinist, continues to encounter a longstanding issue: finding the right tights to match her skin tone.
SPORTS
Outsider.com

WATCH: Moon Crossing Path of Earth Needs to Be Seen to be Believed

The moon is Earth’s closest celestial partner. As such, our planet’s natural satellite provides us with the most intimate information about outer space that can be afforded. Now, NASA has just seen the long-awaited launch of its sophisticated James Webb Space Telescope. Simultaneously, it makes plans for the decommissioning of the International Space Station. Amid these historic events, images captured by a camera on board NASA’s Deep Space Climate Observatory collected images that show the moon crossing Earth’s path.
ASTRONOMY
The Verge

A rocket is still set to slam into the Moon next month — but it may not be from SpaceX after all

Last month, an astronomer and space tracking expert made a bit of a splash when he predicted that a piece of an old SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket left in space for the last seven years was going to collide with the Moon this March. But now he’s changing that prediction in a big way. While the rocket part he’s been tracking is still on a collision course with the Moon, he now believes that the vehicle is not an old Falcon 9 part, but an old Chinese rocket instead.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Technology
Universe Today

A Tracking System is now Scanning the Entire sky Every 24 Hours Looking for Dangerous Asteroids

As evidenced by a recent Netflix movie, dangerous asteroids can come from anywhere. So there was an obvious weakness in our asteroid defense system when only one of the hemispheres was covered by telescopes that constantly scan the sky. That was the case until recently, with the expansion of the Asteroid Terrestrial-impact Last Alert System (ATLAS) system into the southern hemisphere.
ASTRONOMY
Phys.org

Team confirms existence of new Earth Trojan asteroid

An International team of astronomers led by researcher Toni Santana-Ros from the University of Alicante and the Institute of Cosmos Sciences of the University of Barcelona (ICCUB) has confirmed the existence of the second Earth Trojan asteroid known to date, the 2020 XL5, after a decade of search. The results of the study have been published in the journal Nature Communications.
ASTRONOMY
The Verge

Billionaire who flew to orbit with SpaceX buys three new missions to space

Jared Isaacman, the billionaire who flew to Earth orbit on SpaceX’s Crew Dragon capsule last year, plans to fly with SpaceX again. Today, Isaacman announced that he’s purchased three additional upcoming flights with SpaceX, a series of missions called “Polaris” that would take him deeper into space on the company’s spacecraft.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Vice

Space Junk That Will Hit Moon Is Likely From China, Not SpaceX

ABSTRACT breaks down mind-bending scientific research, future tech, new discoveries, and major breakthroughs. A piece of space junk that is on track to crash into the Moon next month is likely a booster from a Chinese lunar mission, and not the second stage of a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket as originally reported by VICE and other publications. The spacecraft is on track to impact the far side of the Moon on March 4, which will make it the first artificial object to unintentionally hit the lunar surface.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
SlashGear

What NASA’s Curiosity Rover is Finding on Mars

There are many reasons to explore Mars: the potential we could one day send crewed missions there, to learn about how its climate changed over its history and how that could apply to Earth, and to learn about different types of planet such as those which have a different internal structure to ours. But the biggest reason to explore Mars is to try to answer one of the biggest questions in science: could there be life outside of our own planet?
ASTRONOMY
scitechdaily.com

Does Outer Space End – Or Does the Universe Go On Forever?

Right above you is the sky – or as scientists would call it, the atmosphere. It extends about 20 miles (32 kilometers) above the Earth. Floating around the atmosphere is a mixture of molecules – tiny bits of air so small you take in billions of them every time you breathe.
ASTRONOMY

Comments / 0

Community Policy