Teen Graphic Novel Club: Isola, Vol. 1, by Brenden Fletcher

Spiritbox will build thematically on their 2021 debut Eternal Blue with Eternal Blue: A Spiritbox Graphic Novel, due in June from Z2 Comics. The upcoming graphic novel uses the hit metal album's lyrics — not to mention the band's name itself — to craft a haunting visual narrative pairing Spiritbox's artistry with the work of veteran comic scribe Jim Krueger (Earth X, Justice) and artist Amilcar Pinna (Poppy's Inferno, Generation X). It tells the story of Eva, a "brilliant painter on the verge of unbelievable acclaim and success," according to a press release.

