Bobsledding’s Meyers Taylor may retire after Olympics

By Associated Press
Idaho8.com
 5 days ago

BEIJING (AP) — She has raced on at least 15 different bobsled tracks in 11 countries. She’s had no fewer than 41 different...

localnews8.com

The Independent

Richard Kilty says he will never forgive CJ Ujah after losing Olympic medal

Richard Kilty does not believe he will ever forgive “reckless” CJ Ujah for the failed drugs test which will see him lose his Olympic silver medal.It was announced on Friday that Great Britain were being stripped of the 4x100m relay silver won at last summer’s Tokyo Games after Ujah was found to have committed an anti-doping rule violation by the Court of Arbitration for Sport.Ujah, who tested positive for the prohibited substances ostarine and S-23, said in a statement he had “unknowingly consumed a contaminated supplement” and apologised to his “team-mates, their families and support teams”.Kilty revealed Ujah had spoken...
WMAZ

Elana Meyers Taylor finally gets Olympic moment as Team USA's flag bearer

BEIJING, China — Georgia's bobsledding Olympian Elana Meyers Taylor finally got her special moment as Team USA's Closing Ceremony flag bearer in the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics. The 37-year-old, who lives in Douglasville, was originally chosen as Team USA's flag bearer during the Opening Ceremony but had tested positive...
DOUGLASVILLE, GA
Elana Meyers
Idaho8.com

Human rights? China won that Winter Olympics battle. Almost.

ZHANGJIAKOU, China (AP) — At the Winter Games, host China succeeded in squelching public discussion by athletes of its human rights record. Well, almost but not entirely. Three-time Olympian Gus Kenworthy took the remarkable, perhaps even brave, decision to criticise “human rights atrocities” while still at the Games. The British skier was a notable exception. Other Olympians with any qualms about chasing Olympic medals in a country accused of genocide against its Muslim Uyghur population and other abuses kept their views on those topics to themselves. At least for the durations of their stay. Back home and feeling unmuzzled, some are now starting to make their voices heard.
Idaho8.com

At Olympics, cybersecurity worries linger in background

BEIJING (AP) — Warnings to use disposable “burner” phones and laptops. Privacy-protecting software. Concerns about a security flaw in an official Games smartphone app. Such precautions fueled unease about data privacy for competitors and attendees at the Winter Olympics in Beijing. Not everyone heeded them. Nefarious cyber activity is a flashpoint in the geopolitical rivalry between China and the West. Beijing has long been accused by the U.S. and technology watchdogs of widespread online snooping and data pilfering, allegations it denies. Now that the Games are ending, and some 16,000 athletes, organizers, journalists and other visitors are heading home, concerns turn to what malware and other problems those who failed to heed the warnings might be carrying with them.
The Spun

Golf World Reacts To Bryson DeChambeau’s PGA Tour Decision

It looks like the Saudi “Super League” is going to have a tough time getting top players to play on its new tour. After weeks of speculation that he could be leaving the PGA Tour to join the new Super League, Bryson DeChambeau has made his decision. DeChambeau,...
Idaho8.com

Djokovic says he’s at his ‘peak’ returning to tour in Dubai

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Serbian tennis star Novak Djokovic says that despite weeks away from competition and emotional distress over his recent detention and deportation, he feels he’s at his “peak” as he returns to tour. The world’s top male tennis player sounded an upbeat note in a press conference Sunday before the start of the Dubai Duty Free Tennis championship, Djokovic’s first tournament since being ejected from Australia and missing the year’s first Grand Slam event over his vaccination status. Djokovic’s presence brings an unusual amount of scrutiny to the annual tournament near Dubai International Airport. The saga of Djokovic’s canceled travel visa and unplayed Australia Open has drawn intense interest around the world.
Beijing, CN
Tokyo Olympics
Idaho8.com

Ellis hits jumper to lift No. 17 USC past Washington State

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Boogie Ellis hit a 16-foot jumper from the foul line with 0.2 seconds left to give No. 17 Southern California a 62-60 comeback victory over Washington State on Sunday. Washington State had a 60-57 advantage before USC scored the final five points. Max Agbonkpolo hit a 3-pointer to tie it with 2:15 remaining. Ellis scored 21 points, with six coming in the final five minutes. Drew Peterson added 17 points for the Trojans (23-4, 12-4 Pac-12). They have won four straight and are off to their best start since 1974. The Cougars (14-12, 7-8) lost their fifth straight despite going 15 of 31 on 3-pointers. Tyrell Roberts had 16 points, including four 3-pointers, and Noah Williams added 14.
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Spun

Sports World Reacts To Lia Thomas’ Championship Performance

Transgender swimmer Lia Thomas had a pretty dominant performance at the Ivy League Championships this week. Thomas, who swims for the Penn women’s team, previously swam for the men’s team. She’s become a dominant force in the pool this year. The Penn swimmer broke multiple pool records...
