Strategic Plan Update For Forest Management Available For Public Comment

An updated management approach is part of the Downtown Long Beach Alliance’s push to renew the downtown business improvement district for the next decade. Components of the new plan, part of an effort to recertify the Property-Based Improvement District, came from the DLBA board’s strategic planning process, nearly a year of surveys and stakeholder comments, and a response to the coronavirus pandemic. Recovering from the two years of COVID-19 restrictions and disruptions was among the top concerns of stakeholders, according to a release, prompting plans to create a new Business Navigator role to support a range of needs, such as filling vacant storefronts and assisting with city permitting processes.

LONG BEACH, CA ・ 11 DAYS AGO