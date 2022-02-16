ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mechanicsburg, PA

Mid Penn Basketball Championship 2022 matchups set, semifinals highlights

By Allie Berube
abc27 News
abc27 News
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3wy350_0eFljsgS00

MECHANICSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The Mid Penn Basketball Championship matchups are set after Tuesday night’s semifinals in the boys and girls brackets.

Trinity girls held strong against Big Spring’s late game push to advance to the Championship game, 53-44. The Shamrocks will face Cedar Cliff, who prevailed over Central Dauphin, 37-34.

Central Dauphin HS cheerleaders win national championship

Shippensburg handled the Trinity boys on Tuesday, 75-60 thanks to superior size in the paint. The Greyhounds will now face Cedar Cliff, who knocked off Cumberland Valley 50-46 in overtime.

The Mid Penn Basketball Championships are on Thursday, Feb. 17 at Milton Hershey School. The Girls tipoff at 6:05 p.m. and the boys will follow at 7:35 p.m. Both games will be broadcast live on abc27.3 courtesy of HS Sports Live.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to ABC27.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
abc27 News

Penn State athletes take centerstage at 2022 THON

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WHTM) — Every weekend at THON is made more special by the hundreds of Penn State student-athletes on Saturday. The THON dancers are hyped up by performances from each team in a competition to see which Nittany Lions squad has the best dancers. After 2021 and virtual performances by all the athletes, […]
STATE COLLEGE, PA
abc27 News

Bears fall to Bruins for second time in three days in 4-1 loss

(WHTM) – It’s a weekend that the Hershey Bears will try to wipe from their memories quickly. They played two contests in Providence over the course of 48 hours and both fell flat in a major way. On Friday night, the action felt like it was over before it even started with the Bruins getting […]
NHL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Spring Township, PA
Mechanicsburg, PA
Basketball
City
Mechanicsburg, PA
City
Shippensburg, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
Local
Pennsylvania Basketball
Mechanicsburg, PA
Sports
abc27 News

Central Dauphin books ticket to Bears Cup with 4-1 win over Hershey

(WHTM) – Central Dauphin and Hershey were both riding high with blowouts coming into their CPIHL Bears Division semifinal matchup. The Rams taking down Palmyra 6-0 – while the Trojans blanked Cumberland Valley 3-0. It didn’t take long for the offenses to heat up. All the momentum riding in the favor of Hershey on a […]
HERSHEY, PA
abc27 News

Cedar Cliff boys basketball success built in etiquette class

Cedar Cliff Boys Basketball knows the opportunity in front of them. The team is one win away from capturing the Mid Penn Conference Championship. “Our expectations are really high so we’re going to get everyone’s best game from every opponent,” said senior shooting guard Trenten Smith before the season. “So we just have to keep […]
HIGH SCHOOL
abc27 News

Penn State football’s Blue-White game will return in 2022

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WHTM) — For the first time since the pandemic began in March 2020, Penn State football will host its traditional Blue–White game. The annual spring game is set for Saturday, April 23 and is the final intra-squad scrimmage at the end of spring practices. The game is open to the public once […]
STATE COLLEGE, PA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Milton Hershey
abc27 News

Penn State gears up for THON 2022

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. (WTAJ) — Penn State’s famous THON weekend is preparing for kickoff, where hundreds of students will come together at the Bryce Jordan Center for a 46-hour dance marathon. THON is the largest student-run philanthropy in the world. The money raised will go to Four Diamonds at Penn State Children’s Hospital, aiding in […]
DAUPHIN COUNTY, PA
abc27 News

Penn State upsets No. 19 Michigan State in comeback victory

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (GoPSUSports.com) —The Penn State men’s basketball team used a 33-15 run in the game’s final 13 minutes to erase a 14-point deficit and rally to defeat #19 Michigan State 62-58 Tuesday night at the Bryce Jordan Center. The Nittany Lions only led the game for a total of 2:07, trailing by as […]
STATE COLLEGE, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Whtm#Big Spring#Shamrocks#Trinity#Milton Hershey School#Hs Sports Live#Nexstar Media Inc
abc27 News

Austin Cindric becomes second youngest Daytona 500 winner ever

(WHTM) – Some legends wait their whole careers for the feeling of winning at Daytona. For rookie Austin Cindric, he had to wait all of eight races. Cindric took home “The Great American Race” on Sunday thanks to a photo finish that saw him beat out Bubba Wallace by just inches as the checkered flag […]
MOTORSPORTS
abc27 News

THON 2022 raises record-breaking total to fight kids cancer

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WHTM) — Penn State THON raised over 13 million dollars in its 50th annual event this weekend. The weekend’s 46-hour dance marathon is all to fight childhood cancer. The entirely student-run fundraiser raised $13,756,374.50 for Four Diamonds. The organization ensures that no family with a child battling cancer ever receives a medical […]
STATE COLLEGE, PA
abc27 News

Marathon swimmer turned THON dancer at 58-years-old

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WHTM) — Holly Maitland-McKenna may have discovered THON later in life, but she’s now made it her mission to impact the lives of thousands of children through her love of swimming. We met Holly in 2019 at her 7th annual Swim for a Cure at Penn State Harrisburg. The swim instructor and […]
HARRISBURG, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
abc27 News

Threat to MLB openers increases, talks end after 15 minutes

NEW YORK (AP) — The threat to opening day on March 31 appeared to intensify Thursday when the drawn-out talks to end Major League Baseball’s lockout ended just 15 minutes after they resumed following a four-day break. What was supposed to be the second day of spring training workouts instead was the 78th day of […]
MLB
abc27 News

Ryan Zimmerman officially retires from Nationals

(WHTM) — Two-time All-Star Ryan Zimmerman officially announced his retirement from Major League Baseball on Tuesday. His 17-year career was entirely as a member of the Washington Nationals organization. In an announcement posted by CAA Baseball, the 37-year-old Zimmerman thanking D.C. “When we first met I was a 20-year-old kid fresh out of the University […]
MLB
abc27 News

abc27 News

11K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

abc27.com is your local source for breaking news, the latest headlines, severe weather, sports, and traffic in Harrisburg, York, Lancaster, Lebanon. WHTM-TV is your ABC television affiliate in all of south-central Pennsylvania.

 https://abc27.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy