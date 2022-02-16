Delhi Dog Control Officer To Resign Amid Pay Dispute

A female Malaysian minister has advised husbands to beat their wives “gently” to discipline them – sparking outrage from campaigners.Siti Zailah Mohd Yusoff, the deputy minister for women and family, told men they could try the “physical touch approach” to publish women for “unruly” behaviour in a two-minute long video on Instagram.The video, which was titled “Mother’s Tips”, tells husbands to initially speak to “undisciplined and stubborn wives”, but that if the wife does not back down, then they should not share a bed with them. She said: “However, if the wife still refuses to take the advice, or change...

RELATIONSHIPS ・ 2 DAYS AGO