BALTIMORE, MD (WJZ)– An Alert Day has been issued for Sunday as snow continues to impact most of the region this morning into the afternoon hours. A winter weather advisory has also been issued by the National Weather Service for the Baltimore area and will remain in effect until 4 p.m. Sunday afternoon. Marty Bass has been monitoring the forecast and the snowfall and says it has gone according to “the script.” No curveballs came our way, and now we move on through the day with slowly clearing skies, a bit of a breeze, and a chilly day on tap. We did get a...

BALTIMORE, MD ・ 8 DAYS AGO