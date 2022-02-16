Preview: Massey Ferguson 6S and 7S tractors at National Farm Machinery Show

The all-new 2023 Ford Mondeo was revealed last month, bringing a fresh face to a familiar model – at least for the Chinese market. Since then, the Mondeo has been spotted multiple times by Ford Authority spies in Michigan, though the sedan will be built in China for Chinese customers. Regardless, we here at Ford Authority recently noticed that the roof on all 2023 Ford Mondeo sedans seen thus far hints at the presence of a panoramic moonroof, so we reached out to Ford for confirmation, as the automaker has yet to reveal any specifics regarding the upcoming model. And sure enough, a Ford China representative confirmed that the moonroof will indeed extend to the second row.

CARS ・ 12 DAYS AGO