The best Covid-19 vaccines are really, really effective. Better than many flu vaccines. Better than some hepatitis-B vaccines. Better than the measles vaccines, in many cases. But even the messenger-RNA vaccines aren’t perfect. They started out being around 95-percent effective at preventing serious illness from older forms of Covid. But there’s ample evidence they lose effectiveness with time and in the face of new, more dangerous variants of the SARS-CoV-2 virus such as Delta and Omicron.

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 11 DAYS AGO