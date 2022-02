Howard High girls basketball knew they entered this season with a talented group, one still cognizant of what happened two years ago. The Lions entered the 2021-22 campaign coming off a 25-0 undefeated 2019-20 season that was halted due to the start of the coronavirus pandemic. Howard was preparing to board the bus for its state semifinal game against Western when they learned the tournament ...

BALTIMORE, MD ・ 45 MINUTES AGO