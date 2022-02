With the launch of Season 2 in Call of Duty: Warzone Pacific, seven new mysterious, circular bunker hatches have become accessible for players to explore and raid on Caldera. Although players will notice new yellow circles on the map that indicate the general areas of where they can be found, it can still be tricky to find the exact locations of these hidden gold mines. As such, here is a breakdown of the Caldera bunker locations in Call of Duty: Warzone Pacific Season 2.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 1 DAY AGO