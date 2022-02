Andrei Svechnikov recorded two goals and an assist as the Carolina Hurricanes defeated the Nashville Predators 5-3 on Friday night at Raleigh, N.C. Defensemen Brady Skjei and Jaccob Slavin collected a goal and an assist apiece and Jesperi Kotkaniemi also scored for the Hurricanes. Sebastian Aho and Martin Necas each registered two assists as Carolina reached the four-goal mark for just the second time in the past nine games and improved to 2-2-2 since the All-Star break.

NHL ・ 7 HOURS AGO