Tallahassee, FL

Virtual reality arcade New World Rides opening in Railroad Square

By WTXL Staff Reports
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0V92li_0eFlhY9c00

New World Rides is opening up on Friday.

It's Tallahassee's first virtual reality arcade.

There's the first of it's kind V-R ride.

The Roto-Loco can rotate riders 360 degrees as they fly through an asteroid and mine it for artifacts.

And even some games for a few friends to enjoy with you.

Nick Suttell is the co-founder and President of New World Rides.

This arcade is located between FSU and FAMU at Railroad Square.

Those hours are Friday noon to 6 p.m., Saturday 11 a.m. to 6 p.m, and Sunday from noon to 5 p.m.

City
Tallahassee, FL
Read the latest Tallahassee, Florida news and weather from WTXL ABC 27 News, updated throughout the day.

