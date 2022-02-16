Virtual reality arcade New World Rides opening in Railroad Square

New World Rides is opening up on Friday.

It's Tallahassee's first virtual reality arcade.

There's the first of it's kind V-R ride.

The Roto-Loco can rotate riders 360 degrees as they fly through an asteroid and mine it for artifacts.

And even some games for a few friends to enjoy with you.

Nick Suttell is the co-founder and President of New World Rides.

This arcade is located between FSU and FAMU at Railroad Square.

Those hours are Friday noon to 6 p.m., Saturday 11 a.m. to 6 p.m, and Sunday from noon to 5 p.m.