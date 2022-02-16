ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tucson, AZ

UArizona College of Medicine is working to fix racial inequities in healthcare faced by Black Americans

By Shawndrea Thomas
KGUN 9 Tucson News
KGUN 9 Tucson News
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0pHtNx_0eFlgXsa00

The legacy of racism in healthcare for Black patients in America has always been a pressing issue that has a big impact on if or when someone goes in for critical care. Dr. Victoria Murrain is the Vice-Dean for Diversity, Equity and Inclusion at the UArizona College of Medicine in Tucson. She says we all need to build an environment where true diversity can thrive.

She also says about 38% of students currently enrolled at the medical school are students of color. Scholarships and recruiting efforts are also the key to drawing them in. 150 high school students are brought to campus every year to streamline the process and build interest in the medical field.

"Studies confirm that patients cared for by someone who looks like them tend to be more compliant with the process of care. We also find that a more diverse group tend to be more creative in their solutions. The efforts need to begin earlier in the pipeline. We need to encourage our children to recognize that there is no obstacle too great to keep them from becoming who they want to be,” Murrain said.

The biggest issue is trust, a picture posted at the University of Arizona Medical School in Phoenix from the 1840’s shows doctors preparing to operate on an enslaved woman without her consent or anesthesia.

It's just one example in a list of tragic and horrific medical experiments performed on Black people that left families with trauma, a lack of confidence, and a lingering fear of the healthcare system and the Black community is not alone.

"The historical traumas certainly affect the Black population. It also affects other populations of color. Native American populations have had to deal with it Hispanic, Latin X populations have had to deal with this,” Murrain said.

Dr. Murrain says the U of A is working on new ways to bridge the gap. In 2020, efforts to recruit and retain students of color was spurred while the country was in the midst of unrest over racial equality and systemic racism. "White Coats for Black Lives" chapters were formed, and students of all races got involved.

“Based on all of the social unrest that was going on nationally, our students were very much the activist group and said we can’t continue to do things as usual,” Murrain said.

The university also has 10 anti-racism themes that students follow throughout their education. Transparency, engagement and accountability are just a few on the list. Dr. Murrain also has some advice if you’re worried about taking a trip to the doctor.

"Have your questions written out and take that person with you who can help you ask the questions that are important to you,” Murrain said.

DETAILS ON THE UARIZONA ANTI-RACISM INITIATIVE: https://news.arizona.edu/story/colleges-medicine-lead-initiatives-focused-anti-racism-medicine

----

STAY IN TOUCH WITH US ANYTIME, ANYWHERE

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Interesting Engineering

Black doctors who made history in medicine

Approximately 13% of the United States of America’s population is Black. But according to the Association of American Medical Colleges, only 5% of physicians in the country are Black. In fact, a 2021 research study at UCLA reveals that the proportion of Black doctors has only increased by 4% since 1900.
HEALTH SERVICES
The Guardian

Grim diagnosis of racial inequality in healthcare

The shameful racial inequalities documented by the NHS Race and Health Observatory report (Radical action needed to tackle racial health inequality in NHS, says damning report, 14 February) have rightly led to calls for action. But what has been missed is that even in the last decade alone, there have been a myriad of NHS-led plans, strategies and initiatives to tackle inequality. Some, such as the workforce race equality standard, had investment of millions of pounds. Yet the comparatively poorer experiences of black, Asian and minority ethnic patients and workers persist.
HEALTH
The Independent

Ivermectin, hailed as Covid wonder drug by Trump fans, does not prevent severe illness, study finds

The antiparasitic drug ivermectin does “not prevent progression to severe disease” in high-risk Covid patients, according to a new study.Published on Friday in the Journal of the American Medical Association (JAMA), the study looked at 490 patients in Malaysia and concluded that “findings do not support the use of ivermectin for patients with COVID-19.”“In Malaysia, about 95% of patients with COVID-19 present early with mild disease, and less than 5% progress to a hypoxic state requiring oxygen supplementation. Notably, patients 50 years and older with comorbidities are at high risk for severe disease,” the authors wrote. “Potentially, an antiviral...
U.S. POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Tucson, AZ
Society
Local
Arizona Society
State
Arizona State
City
Phoenix, AZ
City
Tucson, AZ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Black People#African Americans#Racism#Black Americans#Native American#Hispanic#Latin X
KMBC.com

HEART OF THE MATTER: Addressing healthcare inequity

While doctors are encouraged by waning coronavirus cases and patient loads, they're quick to point out pandemic records are still being broken. Meanwhile, there's a fight in the Metro to keep people alive and healthy. KMBC 9's Cody Holyoke explores the issues still facing our communities. From KMBC 9's "Heart...
HEALTH SERVICES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Twitter
San Bernardino County Sun

Tesla lawsuit alleges Black employees faced racial slurs, segregation

An explosive lawsuit filed by the state of California against Tesla Inc. details horrific allegations of racial discrimination aimed at Black employees at the electric automaker’s Fremont plant. News of the lawsuit broke Tuesday but the lawsuit and its allegations were not available until late Wednesday. Black employees, the...
FREMONT, CA
ABC 15 News

Inequities put African Americans more at risk for heart issues

While more people experienced a cardiac event over the last year in relation to the pandemic, African Americans are already at a higher risk of heart disease, according to the Cleveland Clinic. Health Insider Dr. Shad Marvasti attributes the increase to having higher blood pressure, higher cholesterol, less access to...
PHOENIX, AZ
SFGate

Fathers or students: Black men in college often face a choice

Joseph Yusuf had all of the anxieties of a new student when he started Howard University in 2016. Would he make any friends? Could he handle his class schedule?. But unlike other students he met, Yusuf also worried about how he'd balance college with his greatest responsibility: Jakayla, his then 3-year-old daughter.
EDUCATION
Sandusky Register

Black History Month: Spurlock a scholar in psychiatric medicine

SANDUSKY — Born in Sandusky in 1921, the first child of Frank and Glodena Spurlock, Jeanne Spurlock spent her early childhood in Sandusky before moving to the Detroit area, where she attended high school. When she was 9 years old, she became determined to dedicate her life to promoting...
SANDUSKY, OH
KGUN 9 Tucson News

KGUN 9 Tucson News

15K+
Followers
4K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Tucson, Arizona news and weather from KGUN 9 Tucson News, updated throughout the day.

Comments / 0

Community Policy