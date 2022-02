The Oregon State baseball team thinks it has one of the best pitching staffs in the country. It turns out, the lineup isn’t too shabby either. The Beavers pounded out 20 hits and put 32 runners on base during an Opening Day offensive eruption Friday afternoon in Surprise, Arizona, slugging their way to a 21-1 victory over New Mexico in the Sanderson Ford College Baseball Classic.

