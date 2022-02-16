Angels Among Us

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. I was 35 years old before I finally allowed co-workers to know that I live with both a rare disease and an autoimmune disease. And I went big with it, sharing my secret with a ballroom of about 300, as I spoke about what motivated me in my pharmaceutical career. I was not only an executive at a company trying to develop therapies for challenging illnesses, but also a patient. I was, in fact, taking medicine I had recently helped bring to market.

HEALTH ・ 9 DAYS AGO