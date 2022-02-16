ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Society

Angels Among Us

guideposts.org
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMy mother was a strong woman, proud and fiercely independent. Despite her blindness from age-related macular degeneration, she was reluctant to ask for help—even from me. And the idea of being visited by a professional caregiver—an “outsider”—was out of...

www.guideposts.org

Comments / 0

Related
Fox News

Charity 'Soldiers' Angels' sends Valentines to US troops

©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. All market data delayed 20 minutes. New Privacy Policy - New Terms of Use (What's New) - FAQ.
ADVOCACY
Fortune

We need to see the ‘invisible’ patients among us

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. I was 35 years old before I finally allowed co-workers to know that I live with both a rare disease and an autoimmune disease. And I went big with it, sharing my secret with a ballroom of about 300, as I spoke about what motivated me in my pharmaceutical career. I was not only an executive at a company trying to develop therapies for challenging illnesses, but also a patient. I was, in fact, taking medicine I had recently helped bring to market.
HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy