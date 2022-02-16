ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Religion

Love in Action

guideposts.org
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSearch your heart. Is there someone you need to forgive? Jesus wants you to...

www.guideposts.org

Comments / 0

Related
Sentinel

Love is patient; love is kind

Since Valentine’s Day is celebrated this month, I thought it would be appropriate to write on the subject of love. One writer said, “If there is anything better than to be loved, it is to love.”. I believe that love is the greatest commodity of life. Our text...
RELIGION
Daily Commercial

Reflections: The profundity of God's divine light

I usually understand the words I’m reading, either on the Internet or the paper. But last week I came upon a word I didn’t know — twice. On back-to-back days. More Reflections: The Lord is our shepherd, so we shall not want The ultimate goal: Being excited to see your name listed in Heaven I had...
RELIGION

Comments / 0

Community Policy