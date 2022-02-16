Chris Krok Show: Adam Carolla

The first trailer for Netflix's twisty time travel flick The Adam Project has arrived, bringing with it a new look at Ryan Reynolds and Mark Ruffalo bonding as father and son in an unexpected way. In the film, Reynolds plays Adam Reed, as does Walker Scobell who plays the 13-year-old incarnation of the character. The younger Adam, still grieving the sudden death of his father (Ruffalo) a year earlier, walks into his garage one night to find a wounded pilot who turns out to be the older version of himself from the future, where time travel is in its infancy. The pair team up to go on an adventure into the past to find their father, make things right, and save the world.

