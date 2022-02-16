ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Chris Krok Show: Adam Carolla

wbap.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBig Jim Smith fills in for Chris Krok, and he invites...

www.wbap.com

Comments / 0

Related
Radar Online.com

Wendy Williams' Show Producers Livid At Her Latest Stunt

While Wendy Williams’ people are telling her talk-show producers that she is too sick to return to work, she is recording videos on a beach in Florida heading to the gym. “You can’t have it both ways. You are either too sick to sit in a purple chair for an hour each day on TV or you are not. Can you imagine if you called in sick for 6-months and then popped up on video in Florida skipping down the beach? You would be fired,” sources tell Radar.
TV & VIDEOS
blavity.com

Mo'Nique Said Tyler Perry Asked To Meet With Her Only If She Apologized For Her Blackballing Accusations

Mo'Nique is still on the outs with Oprah Winfrey and Tyler Perry years after their infamous Precious debacle for their alleged role in her being blackballed in Hollywood. The Academy Award winner opens up about where the three currently stand in her appearance on Turnt Out With TS Madison and clears the air on some misconceptions that came from their interaction.
CELEBRITIES
CinemaBlend

After Lengthy Divorce Battle With Brandon Blackstock, Kelly Clarkson Is Making A Big Change

Kelly Clarkson and ex-husband Brandon Blackstock may be officially divorcing, but the details have taken some time to smooth out. Of course, for anyone, ending a marriage can be a tremendous life change, especially for a star of Clarkson’s magnitude. Yet, splitting from her partner isn’t the only change the Voice coach has decided to make in her life.
TROUBLED RELATIONSHIP
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Adam Carolla
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG

2-10-22 The Chris Berg Show Episode 94

It's Giving Hearts Day! This special day in the Fargo- Moorhead community encourages individuals and organizations to volunteer, donate, or pledge goods to area charities and causes. Cole Davis, Director of Development for A01 Foundation, discusses the enriching work of the foundation with children and communities. Dan Borsheim, the Mission...
FARGO, ND
News 8 WROC

Chris Stapleton to Canandaigua: CMAC show added for August

CANANDAIGUA, N.Y. (WROC) — The Constellation Brands Marvin Sands Performing Arts Center keeps adding to an incredible star-stuffed lineup, now with singer, songwriter Chris Stapleton. The show is August 17, with doors at 5:30 p.m. and showtime at 7:30 p.m. Tickets go on sale Friday, February 25th at 10 a.m. The show is billed as […]
CANANDAIGUA, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hollywood#Big Jim#Conservatives
soapoperanetwork.com

Victoria Rowell Returns to CBS After 15-Year Absence, Books a Recurring Role on Drama ‘Good Sam’

Soap alum Victoria Rowell (“The Young and the Restless”) has signed on for a recurring role on the CBS drama series “Good Sam,” which stars Sophia Bush (“One Tree Hill”) as Dr. Sam Griffith, a gifted heart surgeon who excels in her new leadership role as chief of surgery after her renowned boss/father, Dr. Rob “Griff” Griffith (played by Jason Isaacs), falls into a coma.
TV & VIDEOS
Boston Globe

Chris Rock is coming to the Wilbur for five shows

Stand-up comedian Chris Rock will stage five shows at the Wilbur Theatre March 30-April 1, the venue announced Friday. Rock has not performed in Boston since he stopped at the Wang Theatre in 2017 as part of his “Total Blackout Tour.” He’ll perform shows at 7:30 p.m. and 10 p.m. on March 30 and March 31, and a 10 p.m. show on April 1.
BOSTON, MA
Collider

'The Adam Project' Trailer Shows Ryan Reynolds Bonding with... Himself?

The first trailer for Netflix's twisty time travel flick The Adam Project has arrived, bringing with it a new look at Ryan Reynolds and Mark Ruffalo bonding as father and son in an unexpected way. In the film, Reynolds plays Adam Reed, as does Walker Scobell who plays the 13-year-old incarnation of the character. The younger Adam, still grieving the sudden death of his father (Ruffalo) a year earlier, walks into his garage one night to find a wounded pilot who turns out to be the older version of himself from the future, where time travel is in its infancy. The pair team up to go on an adventure into the past to find their father, make things right, and save the world.
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Super Bowl
NewsBreak
Celebrities
NewsBreak
Sports
TheWrap

MSNBC’s Tiffany Cross Slams Michele Tafoya’s ‘Hot Trash’ Views on Race (Video)

Tiffany Cross, host of MSNBC’s “The Cross Connection,” took former sports broadcaster Michele Tafoya to task over her views on race and critical race theory. In recent appearances on shows like “The View,” “Tucker Carlson Tonight” and Megyn Kelly’s YouTube channel, Tafoya questioned why skin color “matters” and stated that Colin Kaepernick was blackballed from the NFL on account of his own “business decisions,” rather than his public demonstrations against police brutality.
NFL
Hello Magazine

Tim McGraw saddens 1883 fans with latest social media post

Tim McGraw left fans of the hit show 1883 feeling a little saddened over the weekend following his latest social media post. The country star shared a teaser for the penultimate episode of the season, revealing that there was only one more episode left till the show would break. WATCH:...
CELEBRITIES
E! News

Daniel Radcliffe Is Unrecognizable as "Weird Al" Yankovic in Biopic Transformation

Watch: Would Daniel Radcliffe Ever Play "Harry Potter" Again?. You're going to be stupefied by Daniel Radcliffe's recent transformation. The Harry Potter alum was spotted dressed as "Weird Al" Yankovic —complete with long curly wig and mustache—on the set of the parody song master and pop culture icon's biopic in Los Angeles Thursday, Feb. 17. It marked the first time Radcliffe, 32, has been photographed in character since it was announced in January that he would be playing the music star, who rose to fame in the '80s with hits such as "Smells Like Nirvana," "Eat It," "Amish Paradise," "Fat," "White & Nerdy" and a variety of polka medleys.
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy