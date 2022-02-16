Brockington scores 20, Hunter 16 as Iowa St. beats TCU 54-51

Saturday’s meeting between Michigan and Wisconsin quickly transformed from a basketball game into a WWE match, complete with crude gestures and all. Michigan coach Juwan Howard was irate that Wisconsin coach Greg Gard called a timeout with the Badgers leading by 15 points and just 15 seconds remaining in the game. Howard confronted Gard about it in the handshake line, which led to an ugly scene. Howard hit a Wisconsin assistant in the head with an open hand (video here) before players began shoving one another and throwing swings.
Things turned ugly pretty quickly at the conclusion of Michigan and Wisconsin’s conference battle Saturday. Leading to Wolverines head coach Juwan Howard throwing a blow at an opposing member of Wisconsin’s staff. The incident quickly became the talk of the college hoops world, prompting the Big Ten itself...
Few if any names are bigger in the history of Notre Dame basketball than Digger Phelps. So anytime he gives his take on something, Irish fans and at least some college basketball fans in general tend to listen. After Michigan coach Juwan Howard threw a punch at the end of his team’s loss to Wisconsin, Tom Noie of the South Bend Tribune reached out to Phelps to ask what would have happened to him in a similar situation. Phelps couldn’t have been more clear in his response:
Georgia has indefinitely suspended assistant men’s basketball coach Wade Mason after an altercation took place between Mason and Bulldogs’ director of player development Brian Fish during halftime of Wednesday’s road game at LSU, according to DawgsHQ. As DawgsHQ points out, Georgia has yet to release a statement...
Following the post-game fight that broke out following Wisconsin’s 77–63 win over Michigan on Sunday afternoon, the Big Ten Conference released a statement regarding the incident. The statement reads as follows:. “The Big Ten Conference is aware of a physical altercation involving Michigan Head Coach Juwan Howard at...
Wisconsin basketball coach Greg Gard wasn’t looking for any trouble Sunday against Michigan. He simply wanted to give his reserves a reasonable amount of time to advance the ball up the court. So he called a timeout. That seemingly innocent decision would result in a huge brawl to end...
Michigan Wolverines head coach Juwan Howard has stolen all of the headlines in the college basketball world after a postgame punch against the Wisconsin Badgers. The two teams were already jawing in each other’s faces before Howard decided to go after an assistant coach on the other side. Stadium...
This will be the final golf tournament of the year for Amanda Balionis. No, the veteran golf reporter isn’t going anywhere. She’s just getting a new last name. Balionis, a veteran sideline reporter for CBS Sports, will become Amanda Renner prior to her next tournament, The Masters. The...
Former NBA star John Stockton was trending on social media during the league’s All-Star Saturday Night events. Stockton, one of the greatest point guards in NBA history, is in Cleveland, Ohio this weekend for the All-Star Game. Several of the league’s greatest players of all-time are in Cleveland to get honored by the NBA.
FRISCO - The NFL is playing "The Telephone Game'' with Kyler Murray’s future with the Arizona Cardinals (which is fair) and with CeeDee Lamb's future with the Dallas Cowboys (which is ridiculous). Let's call this "Anatomy of a Rumor'' and break it down into eight steps ... STEP 1:...
One NBA player pulled off an impressive move Saturday — getting ejected from a game that he wasn’t even playing in … and then refusing to leave. Charlotte Hornets guard James Bouknight sat courtside for UConn’s game against Xavier. Bouknight is a UConn alum and played for them just last season before getting drafted to the NBA.
Sometimes the matchup simply does not go your way. Such was the case for the Colorado State Rams, who fell to the UNLV Runnin' Rebels, 72-51, Saturday night in Las Vegas, Nevada. The win completed UNLV's regular season sweep of CSU after the Runnin' Rebels won 88-74 in Fort Collins on January 28.
Jimmy Butler infamously sat out the 2018 NBA All-Star Game at his own request. Even LeBron James – who said last year, “I have zero energy and zero excitement about an All-Star game this year … I’ll be there physically, but not mentally” – played in 2021 All-Star Game.
AMES, Iowa — Izaiah Brockington scored 22 points and Iowa State had the hot hand from the field as the Cyclones turned away Oklahoma, 75-54 on Saturday. Brockington hit 10 of 13 shots from the field and led an Iowa State offense that hit 33 of 49 field-goal attempts (67.3%), including 8 of 15 from beyond the 3-point arc.
Transgender swimmer Lia Thomas had a pretty dominant performance at the Ivy League Championships this week. Thomas, who swims for the Penn women’s team, previously swam for the men’s team. She’s become a dominant force in the pool this year. The Penn swimmer broke multiple pool records...
One of the most experienced assistant coaches in the NFL is calling it a career after nearly 40 years in football. According to Aaron Wilson of Pro Football Network, Buffalo Bills linebackers coach Bob Babich is retiring. He’s held the role since head coach Sean McDermott was hired in 2017.
Comments / 0