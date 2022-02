Officials identified 17-year-old Aaron Lane who died after a single-vehicle crash in Menifee (Menifee, CA) Nationwide Report

Authorities identified 17-year-old Aaron Lane, from Lake Elsinore, as the teen who died following a traffic accident Sunday morning in Menifee.

The fatal single-vehicle crash was reported a little after 11:30 a.m. in the area of Briggs and Curzulla roads [...]

February 15, 2022

