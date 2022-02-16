ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Crosby said scoring 500th at home with team on ice, unforgettable

By Jeff Hathhorn
93.7 The Fan
93.7 The Fan
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ezDqV_0eFleuul00

PITTSBURGH (93.7 The Fan) – Some of Sidney Crosby’s biggest moments have happened away from Pittsburgh. All of the clinching games of the Stanley Cups, the big Winter Classic goal, the Golden Goal in the Olympics. On Tuesday night, a milestone 500th goal happened at home.

“I was just happy, excited,” Crosby said.  “I have been hovering around it here for few games.  It was a lot of fun to be able to do it at home.  With all the guys coming on the ice like that, that’s something I will always remember.”

Not only does having it at home allow the fans to explode, which they did.  A celebration like that, the bench emptying to celebrate with Crosby, would not have happened IN Philadelphia or really anywhere on the road.

Oh, and there is the added benefit of scoring your 50 th career goal against the Flyers, in yet another win, 5-4 in overtime against Philadelphia.

“You look back at different things over the last 16-17 years, that’s a memory I will always hold pretty close,” Crosby said.  “With Geno assisting on it, being at home against Philadelphia.  You know the history of those two teams.  Everything that went into it and to get the win.  It changes the whole dynamic when you are able to get the win at the end.  It made for a special night.”

“Of course you want that game, that memory to be a win,” said defenseman and assister on 100 of Crosby’s career goals, Kris Letang.  “You don’t want to remember your 500th goal in a loss, especially against a rival like this.”

Crosby’s family in attendance, he noted they have been living out of a suitcase over the last few games.  They were traveling with Sid to be there when this happened.  His father notably emotional as his son did what only 45 others had ever done at the NHL level.

“Everyone wanted to get it for him,” Letang said.  “Get him the puck, get that 500.  It’s such a special moment in a career like he has.  Everybody was so happy, excited for him.  I think it was perfect.  I think it was the way he wanted it to be, everyone on the ice with him.  That’s the type of player he is and guy.  It was just great.”

“You look at guys that have scored 500 goals, I think it’s just a privilege to be a part of that company,” Crosby said.  “I appreciate the opportunity to have played this long in the league.”

“I was so happy for Sid,” said Pens head coach Mike Sullivan.  “It’s an indication of what his teammates feel about him and what he means to this organization and team.  He’s in elite company to score 500 goals.  His legacy speaks for himself.  To see the reaction, the raw emotion from the bench.  It gives you goose-bumps when you get to watch it up close.”

Sullivan said it was almost perfect to have Malkin assist on a Crosby goal for the 109 th time.  He says he just wished Letang could have been in on the scoring as well.

“It’s been an incredible journey for me to be the coach of the Penguins and in particular to coach Sid,” Sullivan said.  “First and foremost, he’s an incredible person.  I’ve had the privilege to see a fair amount of milestones with respect to Sid.  I thought tonight might be the most special one.  I thought it was so cool to see the reaction of the players, the fans.  He’s just so deserving.”

“His humility, the way he carries himself, his work ethic.  His team first attitude and approach, he leads by example.  He just represents everything that is right about our game.”

