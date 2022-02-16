ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monmouth County, NJ

These Businesses Offer A “Safe Place” Through County Program

By Alyssa Riccardi
Jersey Shore Online
Jersey Shore Online
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0yV2uv_0eFldjUD00
You may spot the “Safe Place” rainbow-colored decal in businesses and organization around the county, offering a safe location to report hate crimes. (Photo courtesy Monmouth County Prosecutor’s Office)

MONMOUTH COUNTY – “No matter who you are, you’re welcome here.” That’s the message the Monmouth County Prosecutor’s Office is sharing with their newly launched Safe Place program.

You may spot a rainbow-colored decal in public libraries, a fitness center, a synagogue and more, all advocating for the same initiative.

The Safe Place program offers individuals secure locations to report bias incidents and/or hate crimes.

On February 4, the program was officially launched in Long Branch with Acting Monmouth County Prosecutor Lori Linskey alongside local elected officials, city leaders, law enforcement and community representatives.

“These destinations serve very different purposes, are run by very different people, and serve very different members or clientele – but they’re united by a steadfast commitment toward inclusivity and acceptance,” Linskey said. “We couldn’t be more enthusiastic about their joint pledge to make Long Branch a place where absolutely everyone can feel safe and welcomed.”

Sites that will be the first to showcase the Safe Place decals includes: the Long Branch Free Public Library on Broadway, the Elberon Branch Library on Lincoln Avenue, the Gold’s Gym branch in Pier Village, Mix Lounge & Food Bar on Brighton Avenue, Chabad of the Shore on North Ocean Avenue and Jersey Auto Spa on Joline Avenue.

“The Department of Public Safety and our Community are excited and committed to the Safe Place initiative,” Long Branch Public Safety Director Domingos A. Saldido said. “The Long Branch Police Division is committed and proud to be part of Safe Place initiative in our city.”

“It is a priority for us to have a safe community,” Mayor John Pallone said. “Everyone should always feel like they have a safe place to turn, and we fully support this community effort to look after each other and to report bias incidents and crimes. Public safety will always be number one for our residents.”

“I am grateful to the businesses and organizations that have agreed to show their commitment to inclusivity and acceptance by taking part in the Safe Place program,” State Senator Vin Gopal, D-Monmouth, a resident of Long Branch, said. “Just by participating and hanging the Safe Place sticker in their windows, they are making a strong statement that they stand united with their neighbors and customers against hate crimes and bias incidents. We create a better society for everyone when we publicly stand up for each other and protect one another.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4CN3uA_0eFldjUD00
Acting Monmouth County Prosecutor Lori Linskey alongside local elected officials, city leaders, local law enforcement and community representatives launched the Safe Place program in Long Branch. (Photo courtesy Monmouth County Prosecutor’s Office)

The New Jersey Law Against Discrimination (LAD) and various pieces of federal legislation define individuals of federally protected classes as those of – but not limited to – a race, color, religion, gender, disability, sexual orientation, gender identity or expression, and ethnicity.

The goal of the Safe Place program is for these people to spot the decal in a location’s window and know that they’re provided a safe environment to request assistance if they believe they have been the target of a bias incident or hate crime.

So, can we expect any businesses in Howell Township to join in on the Safe Place initiative? Even though Long Branch is the first town in Monmouth County to participate, other towns such as Asbury Park and Red Bank are currently piloting the program.

Monmouth County Prosecutor’s Office Spokesperson Mark Spivey said the Prosecutor’s Office decided to launch the program in a limited number of municipalities, allowing them to carefully gauge the effectiveness of the rollout before expanding it further.

“We are now in receipt of numerous inquiries expressing interest from both municipalities and organizations across Monmouth County, and we anticipate expanding the program fully countywide in the very near future,” Spivey said.

If your business, social organization, religious center or school is interested in participating in MCPO Safe Place, contact the Monmouth County Prosecutor’s Office at SafePlace@mcponj.org or your local police department.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Jersey Shore Online

Official Wants Dog Park In County Project

MANCHESTER – Township officials questioned whether a dog park that was initially proposed by Ocean County was part of the current plan. Councilman James Vaccaro cited a recent story in The Manchester Times regarding the plans for a new county park located along Route 571 that would feature a park for dogs.
OCEAN COUNTY, NJ
Jersey Shore Online

The Past And Future Of Rova Farms

JACKSON – The story of the township’s Rova Farms property dates back to its settling by Russian immigrants nearly a century ago. That history was recalled during a recent Township Council meeting where an advisory board was formed. The mission of this group is to research options of how this recreational property, purchased a few years ago by the municipality, will be utilized by members of the public.
JACKSON, NJ
Jersey Shore Online

Brick Reservoir Offers Scenic Relaxation

BRICK – Sprawling over 120 acres between Herbertsville and Sally Ike Roads, the Brick Reservoir offers locals the chance to partake in a variety of recreational activities in close proximity to a major source of drinking water for Ocean County residents. Designed by O’Brien & Gere Engineers Inc., construction...
BRICK, NJ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Jersey State
Long Branch, NJ
Government
City
Long Branch, NJ
Monmouth County, NJ
Business
Monmouth County, NJ
Government
City
Asbury Park, NJ
Long Branch, NJ
Business
County
Monmouth County, NJ
Jersey Shore Online

Keep Our Veterans Alive Presented At OCC

TOMS RIVER – The Keep Our Veterans Alive initiative held “Normalize the Conversation” recently at Ocean County College, featuring guest speakers from the New Jersey and Wilmington VA systems, Ocean County College’s Veterans Department, and more, to spread awareness and strategies regarding veteran suicide. The impactful...
TOMS RIVER, NJ
Jersey Shore Online

Toms River Mayor And Councilman Visit Senior Center

TOMS RIVER – Mayor Mo Hill, Council President Kevin Geoghegan, and Joann Benson, Director of the Toms River Senior Center, visited the Senior Citizens Club at St. Justin Roman Catholic Church. Mayor Hill spoke about the many accomplishments completed in the Township during 2021 and answered residents’ questions about...
TOMS RIVER, NJ
Jersey Shore Online

AARP Income Tax Assistance In Brick Township

BRICK – AARP volunteers will be available to provide free income tax assistance for Brick Township residents every Wednesday until April at the Brick Township Senior Services Activity Center, VFW Post 8867, 373 Adamston Road. You must call 732-920-8686 to schedule an appointment. No walk-in appointments are available.
BRICK, NJ
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Vin Gopal
Person
John Pallone
Jersey Shore Online

Parents Urge Solution To Private School Bus Problem

JACKSON – The ongoing issue of transporting private school children jumped from Board of Education meetings to the Mayor and Council recently. The township school district is unable to transport most of the students attending private schools. The state requires them to either bus the children or pay each family aid in lieu of transportation. A number of parents have come before the BOE during recent meetings to address the need for improved communication between them and the school district and for more lead time concerning the decision-making process.
JACKSON, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#A Safe Place#Hate Crime#Disability#Mix Lounge Food Bar#Jersey Auto Spa#Long Branch Public Safety
Jersey Shore Online

Howell Council Tables Proposed Salary Raise

HOWELL – The Howell Township Council have made the decision to abandon the idea of a salary raise after tabling an ordinance that proposed a 60% increase. At the February 1 meeting, four members of the governing body voted to table the ordinance, leaving them at their current salary range.
HOWELL, NJ
Jersey Shore Online

Some Parents Want School Mask Requirement Lifted Now

JERSEY SHORE – While the countdown to unmask students and staff at schools around the state has begun, some parents are asking, why wait?. After months of debates which have made some Board of Education meetings a verbal battlefield between parents, school administrators and board members, Governor Phil Murphy announced that he will lift the executive order requiring masks for everyone who enters a school building as of March 7.
LACEY TOWNSHIP, NJ
Jersey Shore Online

Free Document Shredding Schedule Released

MONMOUTH COUNTY – A series of free document shredding days will be available through the spring and early summer. “The County is proud to provide our residents with multiple opportunities to eliminate unnecessary paperwork and documents through the Monmouth County Reclamation Center and our local partners. This free event not only helps residents declutter their homes, but also can protect their personal information from identity theft,” said Commissioner Director Thomas A. Arnone, liaison to the Monmouth County Department of Public Works and Engineering. “The types of personal documents that should be shredded include bank statements, medical records, legal documents, utility bills, and anything with a signature. On behalf of the Monmouth County Board of County Commissioners, I would like to thank our partners for assisting us in offering this important service to our residents.”
MONMOUTH COUNTY, NJ
Jersey Shore Online

Controversial Solar Farm Hearing Delayed

HOWELL – As several residents geared up to continue their fight against a proposed solar energy project in the township, the Howell Zoning Board of Adjustment meeting for January 24 was canceled. Members of the Zoning Board were set to hear additional testimony from the applicant IPP Solar, LLC,...
HOWELL, NJ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
Jersey Shore Online

Complaint Accuses Official Of Conflict In Howell

HOWELL – A Howell Township resident has filed litigation against Planning Board member Robert Nicastro stating his dual appointments were unlawful. On January 21, resident Steven Morlino filed a complaint in Superior Court citing how Nicastro’s dual appointments to both the Planning Board and the Manasquan River Regional Sewerage Authority were unlawful.
HOWELL, NJ
Jersey Shore Online

Did South Jersey Experience Another Earthquake?

OCEAN COUNTY – Did you feel it? Residents in Southern Ocean County are stating they felt what they thought was possibly an earthquake yesterday. Those living in Holgate, which is located at the most southern part of Long Beach Island past Beach Haven, posted online how they felt a “small earthquake.”
OCEAN COUNTY, NJ
Jersey Shore Online

Jackson Mayor Vows To Hire More Police

JACKSON – Township Council members recognized the loss of two murdered New York City police officers during the latest gathering of the governing body. The session included a promise by the mayor to increase the number of Jackson police. “Our thoughts and prayers are with the families of the...
JACKSON, NJ
Jersey Shore Online

Jersey Shore Online

Toms River, NJ
11K+
Followers
3K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Breaking news, events & advertising solutions in-print & online. Micromedia Publications - 7 weekly newspapers in Ocean & Monmouth County, New Jersey. EST 1995.

 https://www.jerseyshoreonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy