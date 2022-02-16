These Businesses Offer A “Safe Place” Through County Program

You may spot the “Safe Place” rainbow-colored decal in businesses and organization around the county, offering a safe location to report hate crimes. (Photo courtesy Monmouth County Prosecutor’s Office)

MONMOUTH COUNTY – “No matter who you are, you’re welcome here.” That’s the message the Monmouth County Prosecutor’s Office is sharing with their newly launched Safe Place program.

You may spot a rainbow-colored decal in public libraries, a fitness center, a synagogue and more, all advocating for the same initiative.

The Safe Place program offers individuals secure locations to report bias incidents and/or hate crimes.

On February 4, the program was officially launched in Long Branch with Acting Monmouth County Prosecutor Lori Linskey alongside local elected officials, city leaders, law enforcement and community representatives.

“These destinations serve very different purposes, are run by very different people, and serve very different members or clientele – but they’re united by a steadfast commitment toward inclusivity and acceptance,” Linskey said. “We couldn’t be more enthusiastic about their joint pledge to make Long Branch a place where absolutely everyone can feel safe and welcomed.”

Sites that will be the first to showcase the Safe Place decals includes: the Long Branch Free Public Library on Broadway, the Elberon Branch Library on Lincoln Avenue, the Gold’s Gym branch in Pier Village, Mix Lounge & Food Bar on Brighton Avenue, Chabad of the Shore on North Ocean Avenue and Jersey Auto Spa on Joline Avenue.

“The Department of Public Safety and our Community are excited and committed to the Safe Place initiative,” Long Branch Public Safety Director Domingos A. Saldido said. “The Long Branch Police Division is committed and proud to be part of Safe Place initiative in our city.”

“It is a priority for us to have a safe community,” Mayor John Pallone said. “Everyone should always feel like they have a safe place to turn, and we fully support this community effort to look after each other and to report bias incidents and crimes. Public safety will always be number one for our residents.”

“I am grateful to the businesses and organizations that have agreed to show their commitment to inclusivity and acceptance by taking part in the Safe Place program,” State Senator Vin Gopal, D-Monmouth, a resident of Long Branch, said. “Just by participating and hanging the Safe Place sticker in their windows, they are making a strong statement that they stand united with their neighbors and customers against hate crimes and bias incidents. We create a better society for everyone when we publicly stand up for each other and protect one another.”

Acting Monmouth County Prosecutor Lori Linskey alongside local elected officials, city leaders, local law enforcement and community representatives launched the Safe Place program in Long Branch. (Photo courtesy Monmouth County Prosecutor’s Office)

The New Jersey Law Against Discrimination (LAD) and various pieces of federal legislation define individuals of federally protected classes as those of – but not limited to – a race, color, religion, gender, disability, sexual orientation, gender identity or expression, and ethnicity.

The goal of the Safe Place program is for these people to spot the decal in a location’s window and know that they’re provided a safe environment to request assistance if they believe they have been the target of a bias incident or hate crime.

So, can we expect any businesses in Howell Township to join in on the Safe Place initiative? Even though Long Branch is the first town in Monmouth County to participate, other towns such as Asbury Park and Red Bank are currently piloting the program.

Monmouth County Prosecutor’s Office Spokesperson Mark Spivey said the Prosecutor’s Office decided to launch the program in a limited number of municipalities, allowing them to carefully gauge the effectiveness of the rollout before expanding it further.

“We are now in receipt of numerous inquiries expressing interest from both municipalities and organizations across Monmouth County, and we anticipate expanding the program fully countywide in the very near future,” Spivey said.

If your business, social organization, religious center or school is interested in participating in MCPO Safe Place, contact the Monmouth County Prosecutor’s Office at SafePlace@mcponj.org or your local police department.