Two Iowa teachers have just received a prestigious, national award for science and math. According to the Des Moines Register, Gilbert Elementary kindergarten teacher Angie Bonthuis and Sarah Borzo, who leads education and outreach for Metro Waste Authority, just received The Presidential Awards for Excellence (aka PAEMST). The award is the "highest award kindergarten through 12th-grade mathematics and science (including computer science) teachers can receive from the U.S. government," according to a White House news release. Bonthuis got her award for excellence in teaching mathematics, while Borzo was honored for her work in science.

IOWA STATE ・ 7 DAYS AGO