Kind of funny how a Dar Williams song that I obsessed over in my college years is echoing in my head every day lately: “The world’s not falling apart, because of me …”. I’m a teacher. I have been teaching for 16 years. I am so glad that I chose this profession. There’s something special about watching the lightbulb turn on over a child’s head. There’s something mischievous about leading them toward an “Aha!” moment. It’s almost like, “Gotcha! You’re learning!” There’s something delightful about hearing a kid say, “This is the best day of my life” simply because you took a field trip to the Heritage Center.

EDUCATION ・ 1 DAY AGO