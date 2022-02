Letters submitted by BDN readers are verified by BDN Opinion Page staff. Send your letters to letters@bangordailynews.com. The multi-party system we have is a means for the people to make their wishes and needs known. Unfortunately our elected officials seem more interested in fighting party against party, setting the wishes of the people aside. It is OK for political parties to compete in primaries to seek election, but when the elections are over and a candidate is elected the bickering should be over.

