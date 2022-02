In experiments conducted by a team of economists, people were significantly more likely to publicly support a contentious position if they could imply they were persuaded by a reputable source. Democrats and independents with Twitter accounts were more willing to tweet in opposition to defunding the police if the tweet implied they had been persuaded by a newspaper article “written by a Princeton professor on the strong scientific evidence that defunding the police would increase violent crime.” Viewers of such a tweet likewise had a more positive impression of the tweeter. But this effect was substantially reduced if the tweet only linked to the article and did not mention the professor and the scientific evidence. A similar pattern was found among Republicans on the subject of illegal immigration. The persuasive factors in this situation were a short clip of Tucker Carlson claiming that illegal immigrants commit more crime than other people or an unpublished study making a similar claim. The researchers say their findings might help explain the urge to “cancel” prominent people who promulgate controversial opinions and have outsize influence when it comes to licensing others to go public.

IMMIGRATION ・ 1 DAY AGO