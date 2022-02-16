Prep Basketball Roundup For Feb. 15, 2022

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — The girls high school basketball postseason continued Tuesday night with regional semifinal games.

In Class 2A, U-High and Dee-Mack pick up victories to advance to the regional championship game where they will face off against one-another.

In boys basketball, Notre Dame, Richwoods and Quest picked up regular season victories. Enjoy the highlights!

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to CIProud.com.