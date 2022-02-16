Prep Basketball Roundup For Feb. 15, 2022
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — The girls high school basketball postseason continued Tuesday night with regional semifinal games.
In Class 2A, U-High and Dee-Mack pick up victories to advance to the regional championship game where they will face off against one-another.
In boys basketball, Notre Dame, Richwoods and Quest picked up regular season victories. Enjoy the highlights!Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to CIProud.com.
Comments / 0