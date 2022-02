AUBURN - Senior Karly McCord was wide open from three at the end of regulation with the score tied at 32. McCord came off a screen and got the shot coach Joan Albury wanted. The crowd became quiet at Auburn Senior High School as the ball left McCord's hands just before the buzzer sounded. The Auburn crowd then let out a collective sigh of relief after McCord's game-winning attempt rimmed out.

AUBURN, NE ・ 2 DAYS AGO