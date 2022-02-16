ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
2022 List of the 10 Best BBCOR Bats

Cover picture for the article– Length to Weight Ratio. Last update on 2021-12-13 / Affiliate links / Images from Amazon Product Advertising API. So you’re in need of the best BBCOR bats? You’re not alone. After all, it’s estimated that 455,300 baseball players play for their high school team and the...

AL.com

2 Alabama employers on list of best in America

That’s the question Forbes sought to answer with its list of the best large employers. And several Alabama companies made the list. Forbes partnered with market research firm Statista to compile a list of the best large places to work. The rankings were determined by surveying 60,000 Americans working for businesses with at least 1,000 employees. Participants were asked to rate their willingness to recommend their employers to friends and families and to nominate other organizations. The top 500 list was made up of companies that received the most recommendations.
ALABAMA STATE
Midland Reporter-Telegram

Is Lubbock the land of love? Makes best cities to get married list

With the average couple shelling out around $22,500 for their wedding, it's important to choose the right destination, according to the personal-finance website WalletHub. To determine the 'cheapest and most convenient wedding destinations,' WalletHub compared more than 180 U.S. cities using 28 indicators as part of a recent report released on Feb. 8. These 'wedding-friendliness' indicators include a number of metrics "ranging from average wedding cost to venues and event spaces per capita to hotel availability."
LUBBOCK, TX
beckershospitalreview.com

48 hospitals on Forbes' list of best employers

Forty-eight hospitals and health systems are among the best employers in the U.S., according to Forbes. For its annual ranking of America's best employers, Forbes partnered with market research firm Statista to identify the companies liked best by employees. Statista surveyed 60,000 Americans working for businesses with at least 1,000 employees. Survey participants were asked how likely they'd be to recommend their employer and to rate their companies on several factors, including working conditions and compensation. The final list ranks the 500 large employers (more than 5,000 employees) and 500 midsize employers (1,000 to 5,000 employees) that received the most recommendations. Read more about the methodology here.
HEALTH SERVICES
96.1 The Breeze

7 Buffalo Suburbs With The Best Food [LIST]

I've lived my whole life in Western New York. I've also lived in every major area, as well. I grew up in Amherst and spent my youth in the northtowns. I also lived five years in Hamburg and was soaked in the way of life in the southtowns; and now, I reside in South Buffalo.
BUFFALO, NY

