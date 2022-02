Our editors have independently chosen the products listed on this page. If you purchase something mentioned in this article, we may earn a small commission. It's no secret that sleep and immunity go hand in hand. If you want to support your body's natural defenses, giving yourself proper rest and recovery is key. Every time we snooze, we help our T-cells, key players in the immune response, successfully fight off foreign invaders. On the other side of the equation, many things that we can do to support strong immunity—such as exercising and reducing stress—can also benefit our sleep.

HEALTH ・ 11 DAYS AGO