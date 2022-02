DALLAS -- This wasn't supposed to happen again. Michael and Marcus Weathers agree, it's "crazy" they're back living in the same apartment and playing for the same team five years after they made the difficult decision to separate and everything that happened next. If not for the extra year of eligibility given to athletes because of COVID-19 disruptions in 2020, they wouldn't be reunited here on SMU's campus as sixth-year seniors wearing matching black puffy jackets, sitting side-by-side at a conference table, scratching their faces in unison and finishing each other's sentences in the way that only twins are capable.

