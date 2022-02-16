The CDC has lowered its travel warning for cruise ships as COVID-19 cases fall

The CDC has lowered its travel warning for cruises. Buena Vista Images/Getty

CDC's has downgraded its travel warning for cruise ships from "very high" to "high."

The CDC raised its cruise travel warning to the highest level on December 31.

COVID-19 cases in the US have fallen about 85% from a January peak.

The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has lowered its travel warning for cruise ships from its highest level on the back of a decline in COVID-19 cases.

The easing comes about seven weeks after the CDC raised its travel warning for cruises to the highest level as cases spiked on ships amid a surge in the Omicron variant of the coronavirus. At the time, the CDC advised travelers to avoid cruises, regardless of vaccination status.

CDC's travel warning for cruise ships is now at Level 3, which indicates "high" levels of COVID-19 on board ships, according to guidance updated on Tuesday. This is down from "very high" levels previously.

In January, the CDC said all US cruises at sea hosted confirmed or suspected COVID-19 cases on board.

The CDC is still recommending people get vaccinated before going on a cruise and advises travelers to wear well-fitted face masks indoors and in crowded outdoor areas.

"If you are not up to date with your COVID-19 vaccines, avoid cruise ship travel," said the CDC.

Cruise Lines International Association called the move to lower the warning level "a step in the right direction," according to a Tuesday press release.

The downgrade of CDC's travel warning for cruise ships comes amid a fall in COVID-19 cases. According to CDC data, the US reported 203,533 cases on Monday – down about 85% from a recent peak of 1.34 million new cases on January 10.