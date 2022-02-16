ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chula Vista, CA

Marcellous D Cisneros, Rashad Claybion Wallace and Ronnie Jacobs died after a crash in Chula Vista (Chula Vista, CA)

On Monday, officials identified 27-year-old Marcellous D Cisneros, 27-year-old Rashad Claybion Wallace and 26-year-old Ronnie Jacobs who died after a single-vehicle accident Saturday in Chula Vista. The incident also caused serious injuries to a fourth person.

As per the initial information, the fatal car crash took place at around 4 p.m. Saturday [...]

February 15, 2022

