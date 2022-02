Julia Garner is in costume as the fashion-savvy society wannabe and con artist Anna Delvey when I sit down with the Emmy winner in Marrakech, Morocco. And we’re not just anywhere in one of Africa’s busiest and most popular cities—we’re at La Mamounia, a world-class resort that is an important setting for the sixth episode of Inventing Anna. We also happen to be sitting in the Riad, a private bungalow, next to the one the real Delvey stayed at when her massive con started to unravel in the spring of 2017.

TV & VIDEOS ・ 10 DAYS AGO