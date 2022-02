1 person hospitalized following an auto-pedestrian crash in Santa Clarita (Santa Clarita, CA) Nationwide Report

One person was injured after being struck by a vehicle Sunday evening in Santa Clarita.

As per the initial information, the auto-pedestrian crash took place on Marci Way at about 10 p.m. [...]

Read More >>

February 15, 2022

Browse through Today’s California Accident News.