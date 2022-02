FARGO — On Jan. 28, North Dakota lost a very valuable public servant who spent nearly half a century working to improve the lives of the citizens of this state. Many North Dakotans are aware of Wayne Stenehjem’s many accomplishments as a state legislator and North Dakota Attorney General, but only a select few know about his incredible knowledge and his ability to evaluate a good program and then help to see that idea disseminated to a much wider audience.

