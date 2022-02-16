Body found near Conifer leads to homicide investigation

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — The Jefferson County’s Sheriff’s Office reported a body was found near Conifer on Tuesday.

According to the sheriff’s office, investigators recovered the body around 2 p.m. at the intersection of Pleasant Park Road and High Grade Road. Investigators said the conditions in which they discovered the body are suspicious, and a full homicide investigation is underway.

The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office will identify the deceased and the cause of death.

Police are looking for any information on the case. Anyone who may have driven through that area in the past week and saw anything suspicious is asked to call the tip line at 303-271-5612. Tipsters can remain anonymous.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX31 Denver.