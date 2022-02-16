1 Roosevelt outlasts rival Lincoln, wins 27th consecutive game

Click the video player above to see highlights between Roosevelt and Lincoln

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The Roosevelt boys basketball team hasn’t lost a basketball game in 383 days and that didn’t change on Tuesday when the Rough Riders outlasted Lincoln, 56-51.

The Rough Riders have had a lot of success this season and have cruised to a lot of victories, but they had to earn every second of Tuesday’s road victory.

Lincoln jumped out to the early 13-12 lead after the first quarter, but the Rough Riders responded.

Roosevelt outscored the Patriots 17-12 in the second frame, to take a 29-25 lead at the break.

The third quarter saw both teams score under ten points, but the Rough Riders still built their lead to 38-33.

Roosevelt got their lead to seven in the fourth quarter, the Patriots came fighting back. They’d pull within three late, but that’s as close as it would get.

The Rough Riders earned the 56-51 win. Roosevelt is now 16-0 on the season. They have won 27 consecutive games, dating back to January 30, 2021.

Micah Johnson led the way for Roosevelt by scoring a team high 15 points. Vance Borchers added 13, while Sam McMillan collected 10 points.

The game’s best performance may have come from Lincoln’s JT Rock. The sophomore tallied a game high 21 points and nine rebounds. The 7’1 forward shot an impressive 5-8 from beyond the arc.

Caleb Hiatt added 11 for the Patriots, while Kalil Cisse tallied eight.

