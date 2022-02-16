ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cars

2030 Lexus LFA Revealed, And Yes, It Will Be Full Electric

By GTspirit Team
gtspirit.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLexus released new pictures and animations of it’s next generation BEV Sport, Sedan and SUV concepts to the public. The models were officially revealed in a corporate battery electric vehicle (BEV) announcement which was...

gtspirit.com

Comments / 0

Related
Truth About Cars

Electric Lexus: Luxury Brand Teases its BEV Sports Car – Again

If there’s one thing on which car manufacturers can be relied upon to do, it’s to release information about hotly anticipated vehicles in dribs and drabs. Rare is the occasion when all hands are totally surprised – though it does happen. Witness when the then-new Ford GT rolled out on a frigid Detroit stage in 2015.
CARS
insideevs.com

Lexus Drops More Photos Of Future All-Electric LFA Successor

Lexus continues to drop new photos of some of the future electric vehicles it has previewed in mid-December 2021 at the corporate battery electric vehicle (BEV) announcement made by Toyota CEO Akio Toyoda. Following new images of the RZ 450e and, more recently, the Electrified SUV concept, the luxury brand...
CARS
Autoweek.com

Lexus Gives a Better View of Electric SUV Concept

Lexus reveals the exterior design of its Electrified SUV Concept, first glimpsed in December 2021 as part of a preview of Toyota's upcoming EV strategy. The SUV concept likely previews a vehicle positioned above the RZ 450e, which is expected to go on sale later this year. The long-wheelbase concept...
CARS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Akio Toyoda
SlashGear

Lexus electric roadmap teasers have us drooling over an LFA EV

Japanese luxury automaker Lexus is blowing up its Twitter account with new images of its incoming electric cars. We first got an idea of what’s to come at Toyota’s media briefing in December last year, where the auto giant announced plans of releasing 30 electric vehicles by 2030. In that online event, we saw an LFA-like supercar, a four-door battery-electric … Continue reading
BUSINESS
MotorBiscuit

Super Clean: The New Lexus RZ450e Is an Electric SUV Stunner

It isn’t easy to take your eyes away from it. The new 2023 Lexus RZ450e is a stunning and chiseled electric SUV fitting the brand name. This new EV is the first of the Lexus models to arrive, rolling out the proverbial red carpet for more models to follow in the upcoming years. Before the end of the decade, we will see as many as seven new electric Lexus vehicles in the market.
CARS
Robb Report

Get a Look at Lexus’s Striking New All-Electric Sports Car Concept

We already knew Lexus was busy electrifying its lineup, but now we know one of those vehicles may end up looking like. The Japanese luxury marque has just released a new series of photos of the BEV Sport. It’s just a concept, but if the production version of the “possible” high-performance sports car looks anything like the vehicle shown in the images, we’re in for a striking new addition to the EV market. This isn’t the first time we’ve seen the BEV Sport. The car made its official debut at Toyota’s showcase of next-generation electric vehicles last December. But the images released...
CARS
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Mercedes reveals 677-horsepower electric performance sedan

Mercedes' AMG performance division is most famous for making hand-built gasoline engines, but times are changing and electric motors are the new thing. Mercedes just unveiled its latest AMG model, the Mercedes-AMG EQE, a fully electric high-perfomance mid-size sedan. With two high-output electric motors engineered specifically for AMG -- one...
CARS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lexus Lfa#Lexus Is#Sedan#Suv#Bev#Toyota Motor Corporation
The Next Web

Yes, you can actually buy this badass electric Batmobile

Good news, Batman lovers! A fully functional Batmobile replica exists — and you can even drive it outside of Gotham City. Led by architect and artist Nguyen Dac Chung, the Vietnam-based Macro Studios used blueprints from Christopher Nolan’s Dark Knight trilogy to faithfully recreate the movie’s Tumbler vehicle.
TECHNOLOGY

Comments / 0

Community Policy