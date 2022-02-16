2030 Lexus LFA Revealed, And Yes, It Will Be Full Electric

We already knew Lexus was busy electrifying its lineup, but now we know one of those vehicles may end up looking like. The Japanese luxury marque has just released a new series of photos of the BEV Sport. It’s just a concept, but if the production version of the “possible” high-performance sports car looks anything like the vehicle shown in the images, we’re in for a striking new addition to the EV market. This isn’t the first time we’ve seen the BEV Sport. The car made its official debut at Toyota’s showcase of next-generation electric vehicles last December. But the images released...

CARS ・ 3 DAYS AGO