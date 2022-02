There is still a lot of discussion and debate about vaccine mandates, even well over a year from the vaccines coming out. Let us have a little discussion about the subject. I want to start by saying I have received two shots so far, but I do not believe in mandates. After receiving my first two shots, I began to hear reports of people having objections to the vaccines due to religious reasons. I later found out that the reason for this was because they were using stem cells from aborted fetuses in the production of the vaccines. Therefore, I have not gotten a booster shot and will not as long as this is the case. Had I known of this fact, I would not have gotten the first two shots.

LEWISTOWN, PA ・ 9 DAYS AGO