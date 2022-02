Was the January 6th, 2021 assault on the U.S. Capitol "legitimate political discourse"? That's how the Republican National Committee is describing it, but, as we'll hear during Thursday's show, that's not how the top two Republicans in Congress describe it. Mitch McConnell calls the January 6th riot a "violent insurrection". Kevin McCarthy says what happened that day was "not legitimate discourse". My take on this is different from theirs, and I'm warning the Republicans that they'd better get this right, or it could seriously damage their chances to win the midterm elections and seize control of the House and Senate!

