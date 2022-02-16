ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

3 people hospitalized following a multi-vehicle pile-up on the 110 Freeway in Hollywood (Los Angeles, CA)

 5 days ago

Three people received injuries following a wreck Monday afternoon on the 110 Freeway in Hollywood. The incident also led to the closure of multiple lanes of the freeway.

As per the initial information, the multi-vehicle pile-up involving a wrong-way motorist took place on the northbound 101 at Sunset Boulevard [...]

February 15, 2022

