Introduction to Probabilistic Classification: A Machine Learning Perspective

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleYou are capable of training and evaluating classification models, both linear and non-linear model structures. Well done! Now, you want class probabilities instead of class labels. Read no more. This is the article you are looking for. This article walks you through the different evaluation metrics, its pros and cons and...

Supply & Demand Chain Executive

How Machine Learning Unlocks Creativity in the Supply Chain

The COVID-19 pandemic has created – or at least, called attention to – many pain points within the supply chain. The past two years have shined a spotlight on just how vulnerable the global supply chain can be to unknown events – things that can be difficult to predict because they simply haven’t been experienced before.
Santa Barbara Edhat

Digital Creativity: Machine Learning & NFTs in the World of Art

This program will dive into the impact of machine learning and cryptocurrencies on the creation, exchange, and collection of art. We will explore topics related to generative art and minting works of art as non-fungible tokens (NFTs). For more, visit ventech.org/nft-art Date: Wednesday, February 16, 2022. Time: 6:00 - 8:00...
HackerNoon

How To Become A Machine Learning Practitioner Fast

Machine learning is one of the backbones behind Artificial Intelligence. The best way to truly hone your skills is through a lot of machine learning competitions. Take a free machine learning course on Coursera or Kaggle. Use Youtube videos side by side with your machine learning courses. Practice and learn simultaneously is the best way for a beginner to learn from a machine learning expert's guide. Learn Python from scratch and compete in a number of competitions in the link below. Take the Stanford Machine Learning course and watch Kraish Naik's Youtube videos.
Nature.com

A machine learning approach based on ACMG/AMP guidelines for genomic variant classification and prioritization

Genomic variant interpretation is a critical step of the diagnostic procedure, often supported by the application of tools that may predict the damaging impact of each variant or provide a guidelines-based classification. We propose the application of Machine Learning methodologies, in particular Penalized Logistic Regression, to support variant classification and prioritization. Our approach combines ACMG/AMP guidelines for germline variant interpretation as well as variant annotation features and provides a probabilistic score of pathogenicity, thus supporting the prioritization and classification of variants that would be interpreted as uncertain by the ACMG/AMP guidelines. We compared different approaches in terms of variant prioritization and classification on different datasets, showing that our data-driven approach is able to solve more variant of uncertain significance (VUS) cases in comparison with guidelines-based approaches and in silico prediction tools.
Indy100

5 surprising signs of high intelligence

Nowadays, everyone is a self-proclaimed genius. Particularly, there are many people who not only want to exhibit high intelligence themselves but also seek it out in others as well. High intelligence is defined as having "superior intellectual or artistic abilities or exceptional creative power or as someone who ranks in the top 1% of all people on a test of intelligence.There are a few different methods for testing for high intelligence that have been created by psychologists and other experts. Sure, people can test there IQ (intelligence quotient) but the average IQ assessment is specifically designed to measure aptitude and...
AccuWeather

Huge 'rogue wave' likely largest ever recorded

A large 'rogue' wave off the coast of Canada is likely the largest ever recorded, but many mysteries remain. Marine biologists have confirmed an enormous wave off the coast of Canada in 2020 was the largest "rogue" wave to ever be recorded. In November 2020, a 58-foot-tall rogue wave crashed in the waters off British Columbia, Canada.
