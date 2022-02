Getting our hearts broken is one of the worst pains to experience. It’s a unique type of betrayal and one that leaves a scar. That scar follows us into every other relationship we build, and can prevent us from fully loving and showing up for our partners. For us to build meaningful relationships on the other side of heartbreak, we have to break out of the pain that burns us out and embrace a new, and better, way of connecting in love and in passion.

