Lacey Township, NJ

Lacey Receives $160,000 For Oyster Creek Planning

By Bob Vosseller
 5 days ago
Photo by Chris Lundy

LACEY – The township will receive a $160,000 U.S. Economic Development Administration (EDA) award to help recover from the shutdown of the Oyster Creek Generating Station.

The nuclear station is in the process of being decommissioned by Holtec Decommissioning International LLC. There are ideas for what will go in its place, but nothing has been finalized. Lacey stands to lose a large ratable and employer.

Deputy Mayor Mark Dykoff said that the closure “threatens the short and long term economic and social wellbeing of the township.” The money will help deliver economic development strategies and implementation steps for Lacey Township to replace the economic resources that Oyster Creek used to provide.

“Lacey Township will be advertising for an RFP (request for proposal) to hire a consultant to help assist us in fulfilling the grant requirements by providing a blueprint for the township to move forward in attracting new business, new investments and funding for necessary infrastructure and workforce development improvements,” he said.

He noted the grant’s importance saying, “this will enable Lacey Township to market the site to potential investors. It also makes the site more attractive as it gives those investors a head start as to the possibilities.”

Congressman Andy Kim (D-3rd) said he was “proud to have helped deliver this money to Lacey Township and our neighbors in Waretown. This relief has been a long time coming and will support economic recovery, redevelopment, and job growth in the region following the Oyster Creek Nuclear Power Station closure.

“The plan includes hiring and working with a consultant to study opportunities to diversify the local economy, to create new job opportunities and leverage private sector investment in the area. Once completed, the plan will be a roadmap for economic recovery and diversification, which will help strengthen the regional economy,” Congressman Kim added.

“With over 800 acres of land taken up by the Oyster Creek facility, this grant will help the community plan for the future use of that property, attract good-paying jobs, promote community development, and strengthen our shore economy,” he said.

Photo courtesy Holtech

The congressman led a letter to ensure funding for this EDA program that provides assistance to Nuclear Closure Communities. The letter states that “this EDA investment supports the establishment of a Nuclear Closure Community Economic Development Plan for Lacey Township in Forked River.”

“The project will consider and plan for recovery and resilience from the economic loss of the local nuclear generating station, document the cost-benefit for investments in infrastructure to support new business growth, and project and plan for needed workforce development,” the letter adds.

Congressman Kim said, “the focus will be exploring the redevelopment of the former Oyster Creek site, which represents the largest tract of land open for redevelopment in the Township.”

Dykoff said, “Lacey Township is very pleased to have been awarded the Nuclear Closure Community Economic Development Grant through the US EDA. Through the help of Brownfields Redevelopment Solutions (New Brunswick, NJ) and Greener by Design (Medford Lakes) the township applied for this grant opportunity with the goal to analyze options for the community to replace the high paying jobs, business tax receipts and corporate citizenship lost by Oyster Creek’s premature closure.”

