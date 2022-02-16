ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
State College, PA

Penn State upsets No. 19 Michigan State in comeback victory

By Allie Berube
abc27 News
abc27 News
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1zB3xl_0eFlTM5g00

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (GoPSUSports.com) —The Penn State men’s basketball team used a 33-15 run in the game’s final 13 minutes to erase a 14-point deficit and rally to defeat #19 Michigan State 62-58 Tuesday night at the Bryce Jordan Center.

The Nittany Lions only led the game for a total of 2:07, trailing by as much as 14 with 13:20 to play in the second half.  The 33-15 game-closing run was cemented with a 12-4 Penn State advantage in the final 3:04 as the Nittany Lions clawed back for first-year head coach Micah Shrewsberry’s first head coaching victory over a ranked team.

PODCAST: Meet new Penn State Men’s Basketball head coach Micah Shrewsberry

Junior Seth Lundy led all scorers with a game-high 17 points behind five 3-pointers. Graduate student John Harrar had a monster game for his seventh double-double of the season with 16 points and a career-high 16 boards. Senior Jalen Pickett rounded out the double-digit scoring for the Nittany Lions with 10 points while adding four rebounds, three assists and three steals.

HOW IT HAPPENED

  • It was a slow shooting start for both teams with just a slight 14-9 Michigan State advantage through the first two media timeouts.
  • Penn State then used a 7-2 run to get within two, 18-16, before the Spartans added a mid-range jumper before the under-8 media timeout for the four-point lead.
  • The Nittany Lions then used another 8-2 run over the final six minutes of the first half to take their first lead. A three from the top of the key by Pickett and two free throws put the Nittany Lions in front 24-22, but the Spartans tied it at 24-24 headed into the locker room.
  • Michigan State began the second stanza hot with a quick 8-0 run to force a Penn State timeout two minutes in.
  • The Spartans jumped out to their biggest lead of the game at 43-29 with 13:20 left before the Nittany Lions scratched back on an 8-0 run over a two-minute span to get back within single digits, 43-37, at the under-12 media timeout.
  • Lundy’s fourth triple of the night capped an 11-0 run to put Penn State within a possession and a second-chance layup by Jalanni White made it a one-point game at 45-44.
  • Lundy drilled another three to make it 54-53 Spartans before a buzzer-beating jumper gave the Nittany Lions the one-point lead with just over 90 seconds left in regulation.
  • Penn State extended its lead to 58-54 with a bucket and an and-one from Harrar with 35 seconds left before Michigan State got a basket back and called timeout with the shot clock turned off at 23 seconds.
  • With the crowd on their feet, the Nittany Lions got the defensive stops they needed and  closed the game from the charity stripe for the huge 62-58 win over the #19 Spartans.
How far is Penn State from being an elite college football program?

GAME NOTES

  • The Nittany Lions earned their first win over a top-20 team since Jan. 30, 2021 when Penn State defeated #14/13 Wisconsin 81-71 at the BJC.
  • Penn State has now defeated at least one top-25 ranked team at the Bryce Jordan Center for the seventh-straight season.
  • It marks head coach Micah Shrewsberry ‘s first-career head coaching victory over a top-25 ranked team.
  • Penn State rallied back from a 14-point deficit to win. It’s the largest comeback of the season for the Nittany Lions, who have now come back from 10+ down to win three times this year (vs. Cornell, at Northwestern).
  • The Penn State defense held the Spartans 15 points below their season scoring average of 73.3 points per game.
  • Penn State held the slight advantage in the paint, 20-16, holding the advantage in the paint in now seven of the last nine games, despite having the smallest roster by height in the Big Ten as ranked by KenPom’s average height metric.
  • Graduate student John Harrar registered his seventh double-double of the season, finishing with 16 points and a career-high 16 rebounds.
  • Harrar’s 16 boards are the first 15-plus rebound game for a Nittany Lion since Mike Watkins had 17 against Nebraska (2/1/20).
  • Harrar has had 10 games this season with double-digit rebounds.
  • Junior Seth Lundy drilled five 3-pointers to finished with a team-best 17 points. Eleven of his points came in the second half.
  • Senior Sam Sessoms reached the 1,600 career points mark and now has 1,604 after nine points against Michigan State. Sessoms finished with nine points, seven rebounds and three assists.
Three reasons James Franklin stayed at Penn State, signs new 10-year contract

The Nittany Lions face Minnesota for the second time in five days Thursday afternoon when Penn State hosts the Gophers at 4 p.m. on the Big Ten Network.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to ABC27.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
abc27 News

Penn State athletes take centerstage at 2022 THON

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WHTM) — Every weekend at THON is made more special by the hundreds of Penn State student-athletes on Saturday. The THON dancers are hyped up by performances from each team in a competition to see which Nittany Lions squad has the best dancers. After 2021 and virtual performances by all the athletes, […]
STATE COLLEGE, PA
abc27 News

Penn State football’s Blue-White game will return in 2022

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WHTM) — For the first time since the pandemic began in March 2020, Penn State football will host its traditional Blue–White game. The annual spring game is set for Saturday, April 23 and is the final intra-squad scrimmage at the end of spring practices. The game is open to the public once […]
STATE COLLEGE, PA
abc27 News

Bears fall to Bruins for second time in three days in 4-1 loss

(WHTM) – It’s a weekend that the Hershey Bears will try to wipe from their memories quickly. They played two contests in Providence over the course of 48 hours and both fell flat in a major way. On Friday night, the action felt like it was over before it even started with the Bruins getting […]
NHL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State College, PA
Sports
Local
Pennsylvania College Sports
State
Wisconsin State
State
Minnesota State
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
State College, PA
Basketball
State College, PA
College Sports
City
State College, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Basketball
State
Nebraska State
abc27 News

Penn State gears up for THON 2022

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. (WTAJ) — Penn State’s famous THON weekend is preparing for kickoff, where hundreds of students will come together at the Bryce Jordan Center for a 46-hour dance marathon. THON is the largest student-run philanthropy in the world. The money raised will go to Four Diamonds at Penn State Children’s Hospital, aiding in […]
DAUPHIN COUNTY, PA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Micah Shrewsberry
Person
Jalen Pickett
abc27 News

THON 2022 raises record-breaking total to fight kids cancer

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WHTM) — Penn State THON raised over 13 million dollars in its 50th annual event this weekend. The weekend’s 46-hour dance marathon is all to fight childhood cancer. The entirely student-run fundraiser raised $13,756,374.50 for Four Diamonds. The organization ensures that no family with a child battling cancer ever receives a medical […]
STATE COLLEGE, PA
abc27 News

Central Dauphin books ticket to Bears Cup with 4-1 win over Hershey

(WHTM) – Central Dauphin and Hershey were both riding high with blowouts coming into their CPIHL Bears Division semifinal matchup. The Rams taking down Palmyra 6-0 – while the Trojans blanked Cumberland Valley 3-0. It didn’t take long for the offenses to heat up. All the momentum riding in the favor of Hershey on a […]
HERSHEY, PA
abc27 News

Mid Penn Basketball Championship 2022 matchups set, semifinals highlights

MECHANICSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The Mid Penn Basketball Championship matchups are set after Tuesday night’s semifinals in the boys and girls brackets. Trinity girls held strong against Big Spring’s late game push to advance to the Championship game, 53-44. The Shamrocks will face Cedar Cliff, who prevailed over Central Dauphin, 37-34. Shippensburg handled the Trinity […]
MECHANICSBURG, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#College Football#Bryce Jordan Center#The Nittany Lions#Spartans
abc27 News

Cedar Cliff boys basketball success built in etiquette class

Cedar Cliff Boys Basketball knows the opportunity in front of them. The team is one win away from capturing the Mid Penn Conference Championship. “Our expectations are really high so we’re going to get everyone’s best game from every opponent,” said senior shooting guard Trenten Smith before the season. “So we just have to keep […]
HIGH SCHOOL
abc27 News

Austin Cindric becomes second youngest Daytona 500 winner ever

(WHTM) – Some legends wait their whole careers for the feeling of winning at Daytona. For rookie Austin Cindric, he had to wait all of eight races. Cindric took home “The Great American Race” on Sunday thanks to a photo finish that saw him beat out Bubba Wallace by just inches as the checkered flag […]
MOTORSPORTS
abc27 News

Marathon swimmer turned THON dancer at 58-years-old

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WHTM) — Holly Maitland-McKenna may have discovered THON later in life, but she’s now made it her mission to impact the lives of thousands of children through her love of swimming. We met Holly in 2019 at her 7th annual Swim for a Cure at Penn State Harrisburg. The swim instructor and […]
HARRISBURG, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Sports
Penn State University
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Michigan State University
abc27 News

Threat to MLB openers increases, talks end after 15 minutes

NEW YORK (AP) — The threat to opening day on March 31 appeared to intensify Thursday when the drawn-out talks to end Major League Baseball’s lockout ended just 15 minutes after they resumed following a four-day break. What was supposed to be the second day of spring training workouts instead was the 78th day of […]
MLB
abc27 News

When James Harden, Ben Simmons will play after blockbuster trade

(WHTM) — James Harden and Ben Simmons are officially in their new homes. Both all-star player introduced in front of the Sixers and Nets media, respectively, on Tuesday. But when can fans expect to see these superstar players actually take the court? Harden speaking with great positivity to the Philadelphia media, even saying he has […]
NBA
abc27 News

Ryan Zimmerman officially retires from Nationals

(WHTM) — Two-time All-Star Ryan Zimmerman officially announced his retirement from Major League Baseball on Tuesday. His 17-year career was entirely as a member of the Washington Nationals organization. In an announcement posted by CAA Baseball, the 37-year-old Zimmerman thanking D.C. “When we first met I was a 20-year-old kid fresh out of the University […]
MLB
abc27 News

abc27 News

11K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

abc27.com is your local source for breaking news, the latest headlines, severe weather, sports, and traffic in Harrisburg, York, Lancaster, Lebanon. WHTM-TV is your ABC television affiliate in all of south-central Pennsylvania.

 https://abc27.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy