ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Katy, TX

Suspect dead, 2 deputies wounded after shootout in Texas

WOKV
WOKV
 3 days ago

KATY, Texas — (AP) — Two Texas sheriff deputies were shot and wounded while exchanging gunfire with a suspect who died at the scene, authorities said.

The shootout happened Tuesday night in Katy, about 30 miles (48 kilometers) west of Houston. Both officers were hospitalized with what appeared to be non-life-threatening injuries, Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said on Twitter.

According to Gonzalez, the deputies responded after receiving reports of shots being fired. When deputies arrived, Gonzalez said, the suspect shot at the deputies and the deputies returned fire. The deputies were hit and the suspect was declared dead at the scene.

Chief Deputy Edison Toquica said during a news conference Tuesday night that the original call for service, by an occupant of the home, was at 8 p.m. and was regarding a discharge of firearms inside the home.

Toquica said one of the deputies was struck in the right leg. The other deputy was struck in the leg and also grazed in the head and left ear.

“We’re blessed that both of them are in stable condition,” Toquica said.

He did not identify the deputies, but said they were 27 and 28 years old and that one had been on the force for one year and the other for two.

"Law enforcement is part of the community. Our kids go to school with your kids. We go to the same church, we shop at the same grocery store. So this is a time that we have to stand shoulder to shoulder and work together towards curbing the violent crime that we’re seeing,” Toquica said.

Law enforcement was advised that the suspect had paranoid schizophrenia, Toquica said, but cautioned that the information was preliminary and not “100% confirmed." The suspect was about 43 years old and was out of jail on bond for the 2020 aggravated assault of a family member, Toquica said.

The shooting was under investigation, he said.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
WOKV

Family says fatal Houston police shooting was preventable

HOUSTON — (AP) — The family of a 27-year-old man who was shot and killed by Houston police as they attempted to serve him with an arrest warrant says the officers never identified themselves before they opened fire. An attorney for Charion Lockett’s family said Friday that newly...
HOUSTON, TX
WOKV

Dallas man arrested in 1984 killing of aspiring model

DALLAS — (AP) — Investigators arrested a 60-year-old Dallas man on a capital murder charge in the 1984 killing of a 21-year-old woman after linking him to the crime through genealogical databases, prosecutors said Friday. Edward Morgan was arrested in the killing of Mary Jane Thompson, who was...
DALLAS, TX
WOKV

Sheriff: Black Wisconsin man injured in arrest wasn't armed

MADISON, Wis. — (AP) — A Black man whose family says authorities shot him five times during a violent arrest in Wisconsin's capital city this month apparently wasn't armed, a sheriff said Friday. Authorities have refused to say whether officers shot Quadren Wilson, of Beaver Dam, while they...
MADISON, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Katy, TX
State
Texas State
City
Houston, TX
Houston, TX
Crime & Safety
County
Harris County, TX
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
Harris County, TX
Crime & Safety
City
West, TX
Katy, TX
Crime & Safety
WOKV

Clerk shot patron who refused to wear mask then killed self

LAS VEGAS — (AP) — A convenience store clerk who killed himself minutes after he shot a customer who refused to wear a mask and walked out without paying for three bags of chips earlier this month would have faced criminal charges if he had survived, a police report says.
LAS VEGAS, NV
WOKV

Two men accused of holding Philadelphia family, including infant, hostage for days

PHILADELPHIA — Police in Philadelphia have charged two people who they said robbed a family and held them captive in their home for a weekend earlier this month. Police identified George Pollydore, 30, and Anthony Clark, 52, as two men who abducted a victim on his way to work Feb. 4, WPVI reported. The two are accused of assaulting and robbing the victim before taking him back to the victim’s home.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
WOKV

Kim Potter sentenced to 2 years in Daunte Wright's death

MINNEAPOLIS — (AP) — Kim Potter, the former suburban Minneapolis police officer who said she confused her handgun for her Taser when she fatally shot Daunte Wright, was sentenced Friday to two years in prison. Wright's family denounced the sentence as too lenient and accused the judge of giving more consideration to the white officer than the Black victim.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Firearms#Ap#The Associated Press
WOKV

Witnesses recall racist comments by men in Arbery killing

BRUNSWICK, Ga. — (AP) — Two women who knew the white father and son convicted of murdering Ahmaud Arbery testified at their federal hate crimes trial Friday that they had heard both men make racist statements, including crude sexual remarks directed at one of the women who had dated a Black man.
BRUNSWICK, GA
WOKV

Daunte Wright's mother angered by Potter's smiling mug shot

MINNEAPOLIS — (AP) — A prison intake photo of Kim Potter that showed her smiling widely after she was convicted of manslaughter in Daunte Wright's death flared up at her sentencing Friday, with Wright's mother saying it showed Potter wasn't genuinely sorry for his death. Potter's attorney said...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
WOKV

Missing actress Lindsey Pearlman found dead

LOS ANGLEES — Police said they found missing actress Lindsey Pearlman dead Friday morning, one day after officials reached out to the public for help finding the 43-year-old. Authorities said Pearlman was last seen around noon on Feb. 13 in the 1600 block of North Mariposa Avenue. On Friday...
CELEBRITIES
WOKV

WOKV

Jacksonville, FL
6K+
Followers
52K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

WOKV 104.5 FM radio for Jacksonville's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wokv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy